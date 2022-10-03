Urmila Matondkar to make her digital debut with thriller web-series Tiwari: ‘An emotional mother-daughter story’

After trying her hands at politics in 2019, actor Urmila Matondkar is all set to make her digital debut with an action-packed thriller web series Tiwari, where she’ll also be performing some gritty action sequences.

The makers of the show, Content Engineers, shared a poster of the Urmilla-starrer. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on his social media platforms.

Talking about the show, the actress said in a statement, “This one offered me characters and a story arc that is challenging as a performer and things that I haven’t attempted so far. Written and created by a team of young writers, the team managed to keep me hooked till the end while narrating it. What I liked the most in the story is that at the core, it’s an emotional mother-daughter story but at the same time it has everything from drama to action to some thrilling twists and turns. I can’t wait to start shooting.”

Urmila plays the titular role in the web series set in a small town and has an emotional mother-daughter story at the core of it. In this show the actor will be seen performing some high octane action sequences, for which she’s been training rigorously for last six months.

Filmmaker Saurabh Varma, on directing the ace actor, said, “The kind of varied graph Tiwari aka Urmila’s character has in the show, we really couldn’t think of anyone else but Urmila. As a filmmaker and as a studio, we intend to create clean entertaining content that can be watched with the whole family, globally. Tiwari is something that has been loved as a script by all age groups and fits the bill in totality.”

Tiwari marks Urmila’s comeback after a long sabbatical. The actor who has proved her acting chops with films like Satya, Ek Haseena Thi, Bhoot, Rangeela, Kaun and Pinjar, was last seen in Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara (2005) with Anupam Kher; she’s done a string of cameo appearances in films after that. Urmila will also be seen in Marathi movie Ti Me Navhech with Shreyas Talpade.

The show produced by Dr. Raj Kishor Khaware and Utpaal Acharya, is presently under pre-production.