Urfi Javed remembers how her relatives destroyed her bold outfits: ‘Now they all want selfies with me’

Even though Urfi Javed has been tagged the ‘social media queen’, she says life hasn’t changed for her. Getting some appreciation, a lot of flak and even fake love, the 25-year-old shared that she has always expected such reactions, and can thankfully read through people.

Thanking paparazzi and the social media for her popularity, Urfi, in a chat with indianexpress.com, said that if she could, she would have given each photographer a car and a house as a gift. “I give them all the credit. When I get married, they would be the chief guest,” she said. However, there’s a buzz in the industry that she pays paparazzos to post her pictures. Addressing the rumour, the actor said, “People question you all the time. Main marr bhi jaun even then they will point fingers at me. I really don’t bother about such talks. They were the ones who had earlier said I have no money to buy a flight ticket.”

Recently Viral Bhayani, a popular paparazzo had remarked that Urfi Javed earns more money than Bollywood actors. Stating that his statement was misconstrued, the actor said he meant her pictures make for a bigger payday as compared to Bollywood actors’ photos. “Main kama rahi hu, but itne nahi (I am earning money, but not this much),” she shared, adding that while she is humbled by what he said, she hasn’t let it go to her head. “I am just being me and I am not the only one whose pictures are selling. There are so many girls out there and I can never let myself believe that I am the queen of the world.”

Given that photographers are following the actor 24X7, we wondered if it puts pressure on her — be it putting her best fashion foot forward or even flaunting a happy image. Urfi said, “To be honest, I love dressing up. I have always wanted to be a fashionable actor. I am usually well-dressed. As for trying to flaunt a happy image, well, I am always honest. So I end up crying, getting angry even on camera. I take no pressures.”

However, Urfi Javed adds that the constant criticism of her clothes and personality does take a toll on her. She confessed that she gives herself two days in three months to just cry it out. The actor said that over time, she has also seen a change in her relatives’ reactions towards her.

Urfi recalled an incident when some relatives came home with her father in tow to “inspect her clothes”. “I have always been bold and loved to dress well. It did not go down well with them and they took their anger on my clothes. With a pair of scissors, they cut so many of my dresses, saying some showed cleavage while others were sleeveless. I decided that I will get back to them one day, and rightly so, today most of them want a selfie with me,” she said.

Talking about her inspiration while growing up, the Punchh Beat actor said, “Back in the 90s, we did not have access to international fashion. Even closer home, we did not have television, magazines, or the internet around. But I loved Karisma Kapoor’s fashion. It stood out, and so did Urmila Matondkar‘s style statements.”

Elaborating further on her personal style, Urfi Javed said that there are many like her who may not be able to afford expensive outfits all the time but that shouldn’t stop them from experimenting. “I took up DIY approach as I wanted to have the best of clothes but didn’t have that kind of money. Also, not everyone can afford big brands, and this is why first copies sell so much. I think there’s nothing wrong with it and I hope girls can understand that money is not everything for style. Sometimes it’s all about creativity. I hope I can take this thought ahead and someday launch a fashion line.”

On a final note, we asked Urfi about the real person behind all the fashion and boldness. She replied, “I have 50 different personalities, I don’t know which one to mention now.”