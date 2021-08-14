Urfi Javed: No strategies ever work on Bigg Boss

“Main toh bachpan se Bigg Boss ki fan hu,” Urfi Javed shared excitedly before entering Bigg Boss OTT house. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor shared that she was more than excited when the offer came her way. As already seen in the premiere night, Urfi managed to impress host Karan Johar with her confidence.

Given she has followed previous seasons, one would assume she has a long list of strategies up her sleeves. However, Urfi, with a laugh, added, “Since I have watched the show, I am well aware that no strategy works on the show. Even though you make big plans, everything fails when you are in the house. All that I know is that I will be myself and have lots of fun.”

The Puncch Beat actor added that having an experience of living with roommates, she would be comfortable in the house with strangers. Staying true to the format of the show, Urfi also called herself “bold and crazy” said that while she is young, she wouldn’t let anyone underestimate her. “My strength is also my endurance. I can bear anything and everything. My patience level can be my weakness, but I know I can deal with anyone,” she said.

Not many know that Urfi is quite a fashion enthusiast and can revamp any piece of cloth she gets her hands on. She shared that if the team gives her needles and thread, she will make clothes for everyone out of the bedsheets.

Heaping praise on host Karan Johar, the actor said, “I love him. He is so stylish, suave and fun, and totally over the top. He is just perfect as the Bigg Boss host.”

Lastly, on quizzed if she wants to win Bigg Boss OTT or secure a place in Bigg Boss 15, the social media star said, “Both of course. Only if I win Bigg Boss OTT, will I get to go into the Salman Khan show, isn’t it?”

Besides Urfi Javed, Bigg Boss OTT house hosts Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana and Milind Gaba.