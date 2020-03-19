Upload trailer: This Amazon Prime Video series may cure your The Good Place withdrawal symptoms

Upload arrives on May 1 on Amazon Prime Video. Upload arrives on May 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

Upload, an Amazon Prime Video series from Greg Daniels, otherwise known as the creator of The Office (the US one), may just provide an alternative for viewers of The Good Place, which ended last year and left the world a little bleaker than before.

Just like the Kristen Bell starrer, Upload deals with afterlife. A man Nathan (Robbie Amell) crashes his car and gets grievously injured. However, his girlfriend, instead of letting him die, “uploads” his consciousness into a virtual reality world in which he will “live” with other non-dead people forever. The said world has all the facilities the real world has — except it comes with in-app purchases.

Nathan can also talk to his girlfriend and other people in the real world through a video-chat software.

The show looks really interesting and fun. I especially liked the on-point flippant tone about serious topics, partly because it makes it resemble The Good Place more. Even the visuals are somewhat similar. This might be because both Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, creator of The Good Place, worked on Parks and Recreation and may share a few sensibilities.

The official synopsis reads, “From Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) comes Upload, a new sci-fi comedy. In the near future, people who are near death can be “uploaded” into virtual reality environments. Cash-strapped Nora works customer service for the luxurious “Lakeview” digital afterlife. When party-boy/coder Nathan’s car crashes, his girlfriend uploads him into Nora’s VR world.”

