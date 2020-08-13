Unpregnant trailer: This Barbie Ferreira starrer is a different kind of road trip movie

Unpregnant has an allure similar to Booksmart in its awkward-yet-funny sort of humour. (Photo: HBO Max)

A trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming film Unpregnant is out. Based on the novel of the same name by Ted Caplan and Jenni Hendriks, Unpregnant is helmed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg. The film stars Haley Lu Richardson, Barbie Ferreira, Alex MacNicoll, Breckin Meyer, Giancarlo Esposito, Sugar Lyn Beard, Betty Who, Mary McCormack, Denny Love, Ramona Young and Kara Royster in pivotal roles.

After a high-school student Veronica (Richardson) takes a pregnancy test and is horrified to find it positive, she chooses an ex-friend Bailey (Ferreira) for help instead of her religious family members and friends.

The two go on a long road trip to a particular abortion clinic that would not ask uncomfortable questions and would not need the permission of parents to do the procedure.

Unpregnant looks funny and despite its subject, which can be pretty dark in real-life, has quite a flippant tone. And that is probably good.

Also, the film has an allure similar to Booksmart in its awkward-yet-funny sort of humour. Giancarlo Esposito’s presence is always welcome and though I do not think he is a big part of this movie, his being there alone makes things worth it. It will be interesting to see whether he brings his Gus Fring’s dead-eyed stare here.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “High-school student Veronica finds out she’s pregnant and reaches out to her ex-best friend Bailey for help. Stream Unpregnant, starring Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira September 10 on HBO Max.”

Unpregnant begins streaming on HBO Max from September 10.

