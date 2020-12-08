Unpaused trailer: Of life during lockdown and new beginnings

Saiymai Kher, Gulshan Devaiah, Ratna Pathak Shah among others play pivotal roles in Unpaused. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

The first trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s Hindi anthology Unpaused is out. The movie, featuring five short films directed by Raj and DK, Nitya Mehra, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Avinash Arun, aims to show the importance of moving on and finding new beginnings when things look dim.

The trailer gives a quick and intriguing glimpse of those five stories. We see Gulshan Devaiah, Sumeet Vyas, Saiyami Kher, Richa Chadha, Abhishek Banerjee, Ratna Pathak Shah and Ishwak Singh in action.

Raj and DK have helmed Glitch which stars Gulshan and Saiyami. The former plays a hypochondriac man who happens to encounter a beautiful, interesting woman on a blind date. The narrative is set in the present when people are following social distancing norms. Meanwhile, in Nitya Mehra’s Chaand Mubarak, we see the polar opposite characters of Ratna Pathak Shah and Shardul Bharadwaj assessing each other’s personality.

Nikkhil Advani’s Apartment features Sumeet Vyas, Richa Chadha and Ishwak Singh. The plot focuses on the fall and ultimate rise of Chadha’s character as she comes to terms with her husband’s indiscretions with the help of a friendly neighbour. Tannishtha’s movie Rat-A-Tat focuses on the unlikely bond two women form during the lockdown. Abhishek Banerjee and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan star in Avinash Arun’s Vishaanu which is about a young migrant family’s life during the nationwide lockdown.

Talking about their venture, Raj and DK shared in a statement, “We are excited to extend our successful association with Amazon Prime Video and explore a new genre together. Creating The Family Man was a liberating experience for us as content creators. And the assurance of thinking unconstrained, encouraged us to extend our collaboration with Glitch. We loved making the short, as we tried a new style and genre! It was a bizarrely unique experience shooting it during the pandemic, and with all kinds of restrictions. We hope the audience will appreciate this new effort!”

Director Nikkhil Advani also seemed excited about the collaboration and stated, “Being a part of Unpaused was a no brainer as far as we at Emmay were concerned. Not only was it an opportunity to be part of this wonderful ensemble of storytellers and allow us to take one more step in the collaborative relationship we had forged with Amazon Prime with the soon to be released Mumbai Diaries, but it also personally allowed me to explore complex emotions in a simple way, one that the traditional format would never have permitted me to do.”

Unpaused will premiere on December 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

