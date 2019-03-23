Unicorn Store trailer: Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson team up for a magical ride

After the success of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel, Brie Larson seems to be on a roll. Netflix recently released the trailer of the actor’s film Unicorn Store, which she is also directing and producing.

The trailer gives off the vibe of a slice-of-life genre where Brie’s character doesn’t seem to want to let go of her inner child even after she is grown up. And oh yes, the film also features Nick Fury aka Samuel Jackson in a pivotal role as ‘The Salesman’ of ‘The Store,’ who is willing to give away anything that Brie needs, even a unicorn!

The film’s synopsis reads, “A woman named Kit receives a mysterious invitation that would fulfill her childhood dreams. Directed by and starring Brie Larson. Watch Unicorn Store April 5 on Netflix!”

Earlier, it was reported that Australian star Rebel Wilson would be starring in the film as the lead. However, things evidently didn’t work out and Brie Larson was signed to feature, direct and even co-produce the film.

Apart from Brie and Samuel, Unicorn Store also features Joan Cusack, Karan Soni, Bradley Whitford and Mary Holland in significant roles.

Unicorn Store will release on Netflix on April 5.