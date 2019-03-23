Toggle Menu
Unicorn Store trailer: Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson team up for a magical ridehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/unicorn-store-trailer-brie-larson-and-samuel-l-jackson-netflix-film-5639268/

Unicorn Store trailer: Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson team up for a magical ride

Apart from Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson, Unicorn Store also features Joan Cusack, Karan Soni, Bradley Whitford and Mary Holland in significant roles. It will release on Netflix on April 5.

brie larson
Brie Larson in a still from the Netflix movie Unicorn Store

After the success of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel, Brie Larson seems to be on a roll. Netflix recently released the trailer of the actor’s film Unicorn Store, which she is also directing and producing.

The trailer gives off the vibe of a slice-of-life genre where Brie’s character doesn’t seem to want to let go of her inner child even after she is grown up. And oh yes, the film also features Nick Fury aka Samuel Jackson in a pivotal role as ‘The Salesman’ of ‘The Store,’ who is willing to give away anything that Brie needs, even a unicorn!

The film’s synopsis reads, “A woman named Kit receives a mysterious invitation that would fulfill her childhood dreams. Directed by and starring Brie Larson. Watch Unicorn Store April 5 on Netflix!”

Earlier, it was reported that Australian star Rebel Wilson would be starring in the film as the lead. However, things evidently didn’t work out and Brie Larson was signed to feature, direct and even co-produce the film.

Apart from Brie and Samuel, Unicorn Store also features Joan Cusack, Karan Soni, Bradley Whitford and Mary Holland in significant roles.

Unicorn Store will release on Netflix on April 5.

Don't Miss
BJP's second list for LS polls: Sambit Patra to contest from Puri
‘Go to Pakistan’: 20-25 men barge into Gurgaon home, assault family

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas cried when he saw her in the wedding dress
2 Delhi Crime creator Richie Mehta: It is about channelling that anger into something may be more positive
3 Kangana Ranaut to play Jayalalithaa in her next