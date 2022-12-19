Best shows of 2022 that no one spoke about: From butterflies-in-your-belly sweet Heartstopper to the brilliant The Bear

This was an year filled with fantastic new content on OTT — yes, we are still dealing with the withdrawal that comes after White Lotus streams its finale — the immersive Pachinko, or Apple’s Severance which gave us the most breathtaking finale recently and the IP defying Andor.

But then there were shows that failed to get their due. Even if they found their audience, it remained niche at best. We bring you a list of five shows that deserved better. Perhaps fit them into your binge list before the sun sets on the year.

Heartstopper

This British coming-of-age series created and written by Alice Oseman will create the same effect on the audience as a cube of warm butter sliding down a freshly toasted slice of bread. You get the drift — cozy, food for the soul and warm, of course! The series, which debuted this April on Netflix, revolves around two senior students who discover they have feelings for each other. While one of them is out of the proverbial closet, another is still exploring his sexuality, and sparks fly when they meet. Watch this one for all the feels, without being boring and tired about perils of first love. The series stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke in lead roles.

Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix.

Dead to Me (Season 3)

The Liz Feldman show first hit streaming giant in the summer of 2019. The tragi-comedy series might sometimes feel slightly self-indulgent with regards to its many twists and turns, it nevertheless delivers a compelling lead duo in the form of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. Dead to Me shines best when it explores the subject of grief and how it can sometimes bind people in irrevocable bonds. James Marsden also stars in a significant role. Its final season debuted this November.

All the three seasons of Dead to Me are streaming on Netflix.

Related Read | Dead to Me: Channeling grief via dark comedy

Undone (Season 2)

This stellar animated psychological drama has not been getting its due ever since it first premiered in 2019. The makers served a marvellous follow-up season to the first, this April. Starring Rosa Salazar in the lead and created by Kate Purdy, Undone is masterful storytelling aided by the rotoscoping technique, which in turn gives the show a live-action feel.

Advertisement

Both the seasons of Undone are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Under the Banner of Heaven

Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar Jones’ Hulu series is an engrossing piece of art, especially for anyone who is not familiar with bestselling author Jon Krakauer’s non-fiction work of the same name. The Oscar nominee shows his fragile and more vulnerable side in the miniseries, which also stars Avatar actor Sam Worthington.

You can watch Under the Banner of Heaven on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The Devil’s Hour

Advertisement

A 100 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating is no mean feat. And with Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi involved, you know you are in for some compelling stuff. However, this time it is lead actor Jessica Raine who delivers the fireworks, and how. Based on the central character of Jessica, who plays Lucy Chambers in the show, the narrative is about a woman who wakes up every day between the so-called devil’s hour of 3 am and 4 am. The six-episode series premiered in October and has since been renewed for a second and third season.

The Devil’s Hour is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Bear

So The Bear will most likely be on the Emmys list of nominations next year, since it released a couple of months late to be eligible for this year’s Emmys. Awards notwithstanding, the buzz for The Bear is awfully low compared to the kind of performances and style of storytelling it offers. Just think of it as a relentless piece of action inside a Masterchef kitchen with evocative storytelling.

The Bear is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.