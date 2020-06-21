Undekhi teaser: The SonyLIV original series promises a spine-chilling tale

Undekhi will stream on SonyLIV. Undekhi will stream on SonyLIV.

The makers of Undekhi released a 45-second video on Sunday, giving a sneak-peek into the crime-thriller series.

The video of the SonyLIV original begins with a group of policemen sailing through the Sundarbans, West Bengal.

In the next five seconds, we see a dead body in middle of the forest being examined by Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who plays the cop. One of the policemen informs him that the body is three days old and has been eaten by a wild animal after his death. More clues follow which indicate that a suspenseful drama with some real potential is in the offing.

While there are no plot details available at the moment, it is safe to say that nothing is as it seems in this web show. Our only hope is that it doesn’t travel the more easier, predictable path of a generic whodunit.

Undekhi will exclusively stream on SonyLIV. The release date is yet to be announced.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd