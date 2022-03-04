Surya Sharma: ‘When Nawazuddin Siddiqui told me about his struggling days, I realised I am on right path in my career’

After the release of the first season of SonyLIV’s crime-thriller series Undekhi, the audience and critics called Surya Sharma a ‘strong villain’ and ‘a future superstar’. But, the actor himself never imagined that the show will receive such a tremendous response from the audience. He was unsure about the show reaching the right audience since it released during the first nationwide lockdown.

“The response to Undekhi was something I couldn’t imagine. I didn’t expect anything from the show since it released during the first lockdown. I wondered if it will ever reach the audience since no promotions could be done. But the moment it started streaming, I started getting messages asking about the second season of the show. I got funny messages like ‘change your name to Rinku’. I got a lot of love from the audience,” Surya shared as we sat down for a conversation with him ahead of the release of Undekhi Season 2.

In his opinion, those who were not aware of the show decided to watch it after coming across “all the memes on Twitter and Instagram.”

The first season of Undekhi showcased two different social classes – the power-drunk influential people who think they can get away with anything, and the oppressed who are denied justice because of the rich and powerful. Now, in the second season, the makers plan to showcase a shift in the power dynamics.

While in season one, Surya’s Rinku was ruthless, this time he has promised that the audience will get to see the emotional side of his character. “Though in season 2, Rinku once again only wants to save Papaji by hook or by crook, you will also see his emotional side. There are a lot of scenes and events where even a sharp-minded Rinku will think, ‘What to do next?’” Surya shared.

To play a character like Rinku, who first pulls the trigger and then uses his brain, Surya Sharma had to undergo workshops with director Ashish Shukla. It took him three weeks to transform himself into Rinku and he got so involved with the character that he started missing him once the shoot was over. “When the shoot of the show ended, I called my director and told him, ‘I miss the power of Rinku, I don’t know what to do.’ He told me, ‘Do anything, just don’t kill people.’” Surya said.

Ask him what convinced him to get onboard Undekhi and he bluntly replied, “As a newcomer, you do not have a lot of options.” Surya was also convinced that he won’t get a character as layered as Rinku to play in the initial stage of his career. “I was doing Hostages and I got the script for Undekhi. When I read the script, I realised I won’t be able to do a character as delicious as Rinku in the initial stage of my career. He is a villain, a lover boy, a dutiful son. There was a lot of scope in that character which I have explored, and it goes to another level in season two,” the actor said.

Before web shows Undekhi, Hostages and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Surya tried his luck on television as well. He gave over 800 auditions before bagging a TV show. But what kept him going during his struggling days was actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whom he met during an acting workshop. He shared, “I have learnt a lot from Nawaz bhai. After listening to him talk about his struggling days, I realised I am on the right track.” He has also realised that he is “a very desi person and I wish to stay like this always as I think that is my USP.”

Like many others, Surya Sharma also believes that story and not actors is the hero on digital platforms. Talking about the medium which gave him recognition, he said, “The web shows have evolved a lot. They are inspiring people to make good content and is also providing opportunities to a lot of people. If we keep using this medium right, we can change the world in a way.”

Undekhi 2 is streaming on SonyLIV.