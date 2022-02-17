Undekhi 2 trailer: Fight between DSP Ghosh and Rinku gets darker and more gruesome

One of 2020’s sleeper hits, Undekhi is returning on SonyLIV with its second season. And this time there will be more lies, bloodshed and twists. The makers dropped the trailer of its sequel on Thursday, triggering our memories about its story so far, and how the upcoming episodes of the web show will only make things much more manipulative and thrilling.

Undekhi 2 is set to take off post the events of its first season. In the trailer, we see how Papaji pledges that he will do everything to ditch appearing in the court after he shot a dancer in cold blood on that fateful night in the previous season. As several characters try to open the knots of truth that have been smartly guarded by Rinku so far, the trailer suggests that the cat and mouse chase between the perpetrators and the ones seeking justice, and between DSP Ghosh and Rinku will only intensify. And in the midst of this, both Daman and Teji will be out to open the layers, as more people will get killed to keep the real culprit under cover.

The show’s set up in the mountains and chase sequences through the woods have so far added to the mystery and thrill. It looks like the second season has only gotten better, with a bigger budget. As per the synopsis, “With each character fueled by their own selfish motives, what follows is a mad hunt where each is ready to take down the other in this gripping tale of power, revenge, and love.”

Undekhi was lauded for its sharp storytelling and edge-of-the-seat thrill. Its second season will have actors Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Anchal Singh, Ankur Rathee, Apeksha Porwal and others reprising their parts. We also see some new faces including Nandish Sandhu, Meiyang Chang and Tej Sapru, though their roles are still unknown.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia and directed by Ashish R Shukla, Undekhi 2 will begin streaming on SonyLIV on March 4.