Friday, February 26, 2021
Undekhi 2 in the works, actor Surya Sharma says he’ll ‘start prep from mid March’

Undekhi season one premiered on SonyLIV in July 2020. It stars actors Surya Sharma, Harsh Chhaya, Abhishek Chauhan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankur Rathee, and Anchal Singh.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
February 26, 2021 5:37:35 pm
undekhi sonyliv web seriesUndekhi 2 will go on floors soon.

SonyLIV’s crime thriller web series Undekhi has gotten green-lit for season two. One of 2020’s surprise hits on the web, Undekhi stars actors Surya Sharma, Harsh Chhaya, Abhishek Chauhan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankur Rathee, and Anchal Singh, among others. The production for the next season is set to begin soon.

“Yes, it’s great news that Undekhi 2 is coming. I’m currently working on something else (but) I’ll start my prep for Undekhi 2 from mid-March. I’m super excited. It’s going to be a lot of fun since all of us are reuniting – the director, co-actors, writers and every team member of the show. So, I’m looking forward,” Surya told indiaexpress.com.

Sameer Nair, the CEO of Applause Entertainment also took to Instagram to share the news. The cast of the show joined in to show their excitement in returning to the sets of Undekhi.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Undekhi released in July 2020 and was lauded for its sharp storytelling and edge-of-the-seat thrill.

Speaking about the research that went into making the first season, director Ashish R Shukla had previously told indianexpress.com, “Undekhi is not just about one particular incident of a dancer being shot dead in Bathinda. The show is the story of every small crime which has become so normal that it comes as mere newspaper clippings. We read it and flip the page. There is a kind of insensitivity in people now. So, we raise a question on the morality and conscience of people – If such a case happens in front of you, what will you do?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Surya (@surya_sharma_09)

“Rishi (Abhishek Chauhan) and Saloni (Ayn Zoya) represent two groups of audience. Saloni is practical and knows that we should not start a fight without knowing the power of the enemy and Rishi is also right to seek justice for the dead dancer. So, both of them are right. It is on you to decide, who will you support,” Shukla added.

Undekhi 2 is set to take off post the events of its first season. More details on the same are awaited from the makers.

