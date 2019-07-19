Typewriter first impression: Sujoy Ghosh delivers a fast-paced horror series

A haunted mansion, a typewriter and a mysterious woman form the plot of Netflix’s latest mini-series Typewriter. Created by Sujoy Ghosh, this 5-episode horror series pulls you into its world from the start.

The show begins in 1983 in Bardez Villa, Goa and Ghosh establishes the nature of the mansion in the first scene itself when young Jenny complains to her grandfather that there might be someone in her room. The story then shifts to the present day and we find that Jenny is now all grown up and has moved to the same villa with her husband and kids. But the mansion remains haunted along with her late grandfather’s typewriter. Strange events and stranger characters make this a horror-mystery that demands to be binged.

Sujoy Ghosh is a master storyteller. His ability to engage his audience by telling the right thing at the right time is key to his success and he does the same in Typewriter. Like all other horror shows, here too, we have the believers and the non-believers. The mysterious tales of Bardez Villa are popular in the city and Ghosh makes sure that you buy into the fantasy as he peels the story layer by layer.

The protagonists here are young kids who are convinced of a ghost’s existence in the villa and of course, they have a dog. The key character here is Jenny, played by Paulami Ghosh. In the first two episodes, Ghosh does not let on if she is in on the mystery or if she’s just as clueless as us. Jisshu Sengupta’s character draws you further in as his shady intentions are established in his introduction.

Typewriter is faintly reminiscent of shows like Stranger Things and The Haunting of Hill House and while Sujoy Ghosh acknowledges these references, he also shows that Typewriter is more than that. On a separate note, the opening credits here are mesmerising.

Verdict: Two episodes in, and I can’t wait to finish the series.