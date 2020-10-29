Two Weeks to Live trailer: Maisie Williams continues her killing spree

Two Weeks to Live will premiere on HBO Max on November 5. (Photo: YouTube/HBOMax)

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams is returning to the small screen, and this time, she is armed with guns. Like her GoT character Arya Stark, Maisie’s Kim has revenge on her mind in the new trailer for HBO Max’s series Two Weeks to Live.

However, unlike her breakout role, Maisie is seen cracking a joke or two in the HBO Max show. Fleabag’s Claire aka the talented Sian Clifford plays Kim’s super vigilant mother who has been preparing all her life for the doomsday. And when the mother-daughter duo realise that the world is about to come to an end, they decide to get done with some avenging business.

The trailer promises cool action sequences and a few genuine moments of dark comedy. So far, so good. However, this is just a sneak peek, and only time will tell if the Maisie Williams-starrer will be able to mark its place in pop culture like her previous HBO outing.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Two Weeks to Live tells a comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong. Kim Noakes, an early 20-something oddball who, since the murder of her father, has been sequestered away in the wilderness with her doomsday-prepping mother for most of her life. Feeling compelled to go on a belated coming-of-age adventure, Kim sets out to find her dad’s killer and along the way, ropes mismatched brothers Jay and Nicky into her scheme.”

Two Weeks to Live will premiere on HBO Max on November 5.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd