Twenty Five Twenty One star Nam Joo-hyuk’s agency rubbishes bullying allegation, threatens legal action

South Korean star Nam Joo-hyuk’s agency has released a statement regarding the recent allegation of bullying levelled against the actor. The agency said that the allegation was not true and they would pursue legal action against “the reporter of the media outlet that first reported [the claim] as well as the anonymous source”.

Recently, Joo-hyuk’s schoolmate told a media outlet that the actor had bullied the person for six years.

Reacting to the allegation of bullying, Nam Joo-hyuk’s agency said in a statement, “We are informing you of our official stance regarding the article on actor Nam Joo Hyuk. First, we ask for your understanding in the delay in announcing our position in order to confirm the facts. After checking the truth with the actor regarding the initial report, we have confirmed that all the relevant information is not true in the slightest. We also express our regret at the one-sided report from the media that did not check the truth even once with the agency or the actor before publishing the article.”

The statement continued, “The agency will promptly request a correction report from the Press Arbitration Commission (PAC) against the media outlet responsible for seriously damaging the actor’s reputation through false reports. Furthermore, we will file criminal charges against the reporter of the media outlet that first reported [the claim] as well as the anonymous source. The agency has requested this case to our legal advisor today in order to proceed with legal actions, and we are in the process of carrying them out.”

The statement further read, “The actor and his family are experiencing the greatest pain due to the vague gossip and rumors that are thoughtless and not confirmed in the slightest. No matter the agency or actor’s official statement denying the reckless articles that take on an attitude of ‘whatever if it is false’ and do not even check the truth and only rely on groundless rumors online, the current state leads to [the actor] being branded with a scarlet letter, which the agency really cannot help but feel distressed about.”

The agency also said that they would take legal action against those “spreading groundless rumors or making speculative reports”. “We will also respond strongly through punishment without leniency against malicious over-analyzations and interpretations, actions that encourage this, and malicious posts and comments that go beyond mere expression of opinions. We will also take legal action with the reference materials we have already collected through our monitoring. We earnestly request that you please refrain from spreading groundless rumors or making speculative reports. With continuous monitoring, we will respond sternly through various angles. Thank you.”

Nam Joo-hyuk shot to fame with shows such as Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo, Start Up and Twenty Five Twenty One.