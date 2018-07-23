TVF’s Ye Meri Family: This nostalgic trip teaches the importance of siblings

Director Sameer Saxena packs each episode with such fine acting and plots that the smile never goes off your face. Director Sameer Saxena packs each episode with such fine acting and plots that the smile never goes off your face.

If you miss the pride of being the birthday boy in school because your date of birth falls in May, during the summer vacation. If you had to live under the shadow of your elder brother’s achievements throughout your childhood. If you were the shaitan bachha of your house who used to get an earful from your parents almost on a daily basis. If you had to study tuition when other used to play in the evening because you were not good at studies. If you had got love in a game of FLAMES with your childhood crush but couldn’t muster the courage to express your feeling to her. If you are familiar with Surbhi and Swabhimaan. If you read the first pornographic magazine of your life secretly on the terrace of your house. If you miss all these moments badly, TVF’s Ye Meri Family is a must watch for you.

Yes, amid all the appreciation for Netflix’s Sacred Games, TVF Play has come up with Ye Meri Family which is a fresh, nostalgic, sweet and emotional web series that will take you back to your pre-teens days. The YouTube channel, that has been struggling with its content for quite some time, particularly after the molestation accusation against its founder, is back with a bang this time.

With the simplicity of the likes of Rajkumar Hirani and Hrishikesh Mukherjee, director Sameer Saxena packs each episode with such fine acting and plots that the smile never goes off your face. Amazing performances by the child actors, especially Vishesh Bansal as Harshu and Prasad Reddy as Shanky, makes you laugh and go awwww throughout the series. It’s so difficult to not relate with these characters and their situations. Without any melodrama, Mona Singh as the mother and Akarsh Khurana as a ‘cool’ dad win our heart and you can watch the entire series at one go, lauding its funny one-liners.

The writer smartly uses metaphors like games of Mario and Monopoly, a cap’s connection with bottle and the chapter of Hira-Moti to convey emotions. Icing on the cake are the songs that are fresh and symbolic. If Udit Narayan’s Aisi Hai Hawa takes you on a trip down memory lane, Dhaaga leaves you in tears.

But more than the sense of nostalgia, the show has a hidden message – the significance of family, especially of siblings in one’s life. Beside friend Shanky, Harshu confides in his brother Dabbu and plays with little sister Chitty. He takes blame for their mistakes and proudly replies, “Bhaiyon ke beech koi nahi aa sakta, maa baap bhi nahi”. When Harshu doubts his brothers feeling for him, his dad wisely explains, ‘Bhai pyar jatatey nahi kartey hain.’

In today’s time when most couples are happy being parents of a single child, the show makes us wonder, how our life would have been without our siblings. Can a single child’s life be as colourful, fun, exciting, and full of learning like it used to be for us. ‘Is mehngayi me ek baccha pal jaaye wahi bahut hai,’ is what we often hear from such parents. But then ‘mehngayi’ has always been a thing to worry in every generation. So are parents today not ready to take that extra effort?

Globally conducted studies suggest that families with more than one kid are happiest. It is always argued that those who have siblings are better adept at handling a social situation. Kids with siblings can be easily taught the sense of sharing. But then again in today’s competitive environment with both parents working and limited support, parents might find it easier to groom a single child. Well, it’s better to leave the decision over the number of kids to the wisdom and the strength of the parents. But be it single child couple or others, the show will appeal to all.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd