TVF founder Arunabh Kumar ties the knot with girlfriend Shruti Ranjan, see pics

The Viral Fever founder Arunabh Kumar on Tuesday evening shared photos from his intimate wedding ceremony. Arunabh Kumar tied the knot with his girlfriend of 10 years Shruti Ranjan. She is a photographer by profession. The two have known each other for a decade.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Anurabh and Shruti wrote, “We tied the knot of holy matrimony a while back in presence of our immediate family members and wish for everyone’s blessing for both of us…and as we complete 10 years of companionship, we look forward to a journey ahead full of love & light 🌺 And wish to celebrate this occasion with our friends and well wishers soon…”

As soon as Arunabh shared the photos, his friends from the industry dropped messages for the couple. Nakuul Mehta congratulated the two on their “eternal togetherness,” Ekta Kapoor congratulated the couple on her Instagram stories. Sumeet Vyas, who became popular with TVF’s Permanent Roommates, dropped congratulatory message for the newlyweds in the post’s comment section. Anup Soni wrote, “Many Congratulations to both of you Arunabh @arunabhkumar ❤️❤️ look forward to the celebration.”

Cyrus Sahukar, who recently got married, sent “all the love in the world” for the newly married. Mai actor Gagan Arora, who also tied the knot earlier this year, joked, “Batao merko pata hota toh main call pe same to you boltaa.”

Gajraj Rao, Maniesh Paul, Saqib Saleem, Aahana Kumra, Guneet Monga and many others also wished the couple for their journey ahead.

TVF is currently basking in the success of their latest, Panchayat season 2. The Deepak Kumar Mishra directorial, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, stars Neetu Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav in lead roles.