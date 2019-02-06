Tusshar Kapoor: More than me finding comedy, the genre found me

Tusshar Kapoor will soon make his digital debut with Booo…Sabki Phategi. The ALTBalaji series will also mark the comeback of Malika Sherawat, who will play a ghost in the horror-comedy. The cast, also comprising of Sanjay Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, interacted with the media at the announcement of the show on Monday.

Tusshar is well-known for his comic flair. When indianexpress.com asked him if being boxed into a genre affects him, the actor said, “I don’t look at that as being typecast. Rather I feel it’s good that the audience identifies you with a certain role. It proves you have an association with the audience. Honestly, I am glad to have been part of all the projects that I have done. It couldn’t have been any better for me. This is the first time anyone is attempting horror-comedy on the OTT platform. So let’s see how it goes, but I also hope to do other genres too.”

Further sharing that he never thought he would be acing the comedy genre, the 42-year-old said, “I came in the industry as a romantic hero. But I think things take their own turn. After I did Kya Kool Hai Hum, makers realised I could make people laugh. And then after Golmaal, there has been no looking back. It was not me who found the genre but I think comedy just found me. I think it happens with most actors. They start discovering more about themselves as they go on working.”

Talking about his earlier days, Tusshar said, “While growing up, no one would have known I could do comedy. I am a semi-introvert and not really funny in real life. It was completely against my personality. But I think camera manages to finds your truth and hidden qualities.”

The web series Booo…Sabki Phategi will stream on ALTBalaji, the Ekta Kapoor-owned digital platform. When we asked Tusshar if working with family adds pressure and responsibility, he said, “Not really. When you work as an actor, it’s the same excitement and nervousness. Internally, you feel the same. But yes, I am working with Ekta again after a long time. So that makes me happy.”

Ekta Kapoor was recently in news for becoming a single parent through surrogacy. Tusshar too, through surrogacy, became a father to a son in 2018. We asked about the emotion at home with the arrival of Ekta’s baby boy Ravie. “Since we had already gone through a transition a few years back with Laksshya, it’s the same this time. I think it’s much smoother that way. Also, Ekta is a loving mother and not the hyper one. All these months, she has seen me being a parent, and I hope she learnt a few tricks too,” he shared with a smile.

When asked if he gives any tips to sister Ekta on parenting, Tusshar said, “Who am I to give tips? I really feel parenting is an individual journey and process. One learns from their own experiences and mistakes. I am sure she will do great.”