Truth Seekers trailer: Nick Frost and Simon Pegg reunite in this horror-comedy series

Truth Seekers will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 30, 2020. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

The trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s Truth Seekers is out. It is created by the magical duo of Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, in addition to James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders.

The series is a horror comedy show about a bunch of neophyte paranormal investigators that “uncover a deadly conspiracy.” They also encounter real, honest-to-god ghosts and they probably did not sign up for that.

The series looks mighty interesting — funny and adventurous. The premise of bumbling paranormal investigators — first pioneered in Ghostbusters — has not lost its charm and can make for some great comedic moments.

Frost and Pegg are no stranger in eliciting laughs out of horrible, scary and gory situations (Edgar Wright’s zombie parody movie Shaun of the Dead comes to mind). Here, too, they seem to be weaving magic, though Pegg is probably not a primary cast member.

Overall, if you love horror comedies, Truth Seekers will likely be right up your alley.

Emma D’Arcy, Samson Kayo, Malcolm McDowell, Susie Wokoma and Julian Barratt also star. Truth Seekers will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 30, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd