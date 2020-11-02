Truth Seekers review: Nick Frost’s comedy series is uber-fun

Truth Seekers is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

The Amazon Prime Video horror-comedy series Truth Seekers reunites Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, who have earlier been part of productions like Edgar Wright’s Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy of genre-blending comedy movies.

Frost and Pegg are no strangers when it comes to eliciting laughs out of horrible, scary and gory situations, and here, as well, they have not fallen short.

Nick Frost plays broadband installer and repairman Gus Roberts in Truth Seekers. He also has a passing interest in all things paranormal and secretly keeps ghost detection equipment and gadgets in the back of his truck.

He runs a YouTube channel called Truth Seeker, and records and puts up videos of himself investigating supposedly haunted houses and places around the United Kingdom.

Simon Pegg plays the boss who saddles Gus with a partner Elton John (yes, really), played by Samson Kayo. Elton is a scaredy-cat when it comes to ghosts and does not want any part of Gus’ paranormal investigations and yet gets dragged along anyway.

It is all jokes and thrills until Gus, Elton and their new partner Astrid (Emma D’Arcy) stumble upon a deadly mystery.

First of all, Truth Seekers, whatever the promos and other details told you, is quite scary. In fact, it is a bona fide horror series, with plenty of genuinely creepy moments.

The feel here is not explicitly light and satirical, as opposed to other horror comedies like What We Do in the Shadows and Frost and Pegg’s own Shaun of the Dead, and the scares are well-done.

But beneath all that serious stuff is the film’s humour. It is the gentle, understated kind. Most of the gags come from the reactions of characters when they spot something spooky and silly situations the characters find themselves in. It is classic British humour.

Apart from the scares and humour quotient, the film’s major underlying mystery also does not fall flat. The writing is pretty good, and the story is suitably complex without being too taxing on the mind. The twists and payoffs are quite rewarding and unexpected. And the episodes are briskly paced too.

Overall, Truth Seekers is a highly enjoyable, engaging horror-comedy series.

