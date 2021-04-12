Tripti Dimri completes first schedule of Netflix’s Qala, says ‘super happy to join enthusiastic team’

Actor Tripti Dimri is over the moon since she has reunited with her team of Bulbbul– director Anvita Dutt, producer Anushka Sharma and Netflix– for the upcoming poignant-looking drama Qala. On April 10, the makers dropped the film’s first look, combining a few visuals from the film and its making, giving the audience a sneak peek into the world of Qala.

The film also stars Swastika Mukherjee and late actor Irrfan’s son Babil in his Bollywood debut. While Babil wrapped up the film’s first schedule on Saturday, Tripti finished her portions on Monday. “Wrapped up the first schedule of Qala… Super happy and excited to be joining hands with such an amazing and enthusiastic team for the second time.. @officialcsfilms @anushkasharma @kans26 @anvita_dee @babil.i.k @swastikamukherjee13 @siddharthdiwan @lifaafa_ @veerakapuree,” Tripti tweeted alongside the above mentioned clip.

Anvita Dutt, who made her directorial debut with last year’s Bulbbul, described Qala as a “beautiful, heart-breaking story about a daughter who craves her mother’s love.”

“Mother-daughter relationships are sacred and often complicated. Qala is a beautiful, heart-breaking story about a daughter who craves her mother’s love. I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on-board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil and Swastika. It’s always a pleasure to partner with Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix as they believe in bringing to life empowered stories like Bulbbul, and now Qala,” she said in a statement.