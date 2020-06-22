Tripti Dimri: Playing Bulbbul helped me start loving myself a little more

Tripti Dimri plays the titular role in Bulbbul (Photo: Netflix) Tripti Dimri plays the titular role in Bulbbul (Photo: Netflix)

“This new style of promotions is great. This is the first time we are getting to give interviews in pyjamas,” shared Tripti Dimri, who will be soon seen playing the titular role in Bulbbul. The actor was joined by co-actor Rahul Bose and director-writer Anvita Dutt as they exclusively chatted with indianexpress.com over a video call. The Netflix film, bankrolled by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, will start streaming from June 24.

Bulbbul will mark Dimri’s next big outing after her film Laila Majnu. The actor smiled to share that she has been subjected to jokes by friends about how she plays the titular role in her projects. Talking further about Bulbbul, she said, “It was a great learning experience for me from day one. Every character, every story that you do, it teaches you a lot. This film helped me start loving myself a little more, and to accept who I am. When I was essaying the part, I realised what all she has gone through. It made me question why we put ourselves in such situations. Why we give power to others that they can affect us so much? And thus apart from being a great professional outing, it also helped me personally.”

Tripti Dimri further stated that she was really excited to be a part of Bulbbul from the moment she read the script. She shared, “I had a narration with Anvita post which she told me that she will want to test me the next day. I was so excited and wanted to jump into it immediately. The audition and test went quite well, but I did not hear from them for quite a long time. I knew the story and character and was aching to do it. I remember messaging the casting agent that I really love the character and want to do it. However, even if I am not selected, they should text me as I was anxious. But I did not get any update from anyone for almost two-three weeks. And then, I was at an event in Uttarakhand when I got a call from Anvita, who greeted me with, ‘Hi Bulbbul’. And my happiness knew no bounds.”

The 26-year-old actor added, ”This is the kind of film I really wanted to do. Post Laila Majnu, I did get a couple of projects, but nothing interested me. As actors, I really feel that unless you don’t believe in the part, you won’t be able to portray it on screen. So I kept saying no and waited for the right opportunity. And I am so thankful I got that with this film.”

Bulbbul will also see Tripti Dimri reuniting with her Laila Majnu co-star Avinash Tiwary. “It was really comforting to have him around. We both have grown as actors, as I remember when I first met him, I was a very bad actor (laughs). I also didn’t know anything about filmmaking. He would explain everything to me and continues to do that. He is not just a fabulous co-star but also a great friend. Amazingly, during one of our interviews during Laila Majnu, somebody had asked us if we would like to work again. I had then said yes I would like to do a horror film with him, and look we are doing a supernatural project together,” she concluded with a smile.

Also starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Paoli Dam, Bulbbul will stream on Netflix.

