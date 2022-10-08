scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Tripling Season 3 trailer: Sharma siblings are back together, but with messier relationships. Watch

The third season of web show Tripling brings back Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar and will release on October 21.

Tripling Season 3The third season of Tripling Season 3 will stream from October 21.

The third season of the popular show Tripling is returning after a hiatus of three years. The show reunites Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar, who play the role of siblings Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan respectively. The show’s trailer, which released on Saturday, gave a glimpse of the roller coaster ride that awaits the Sharma siblings as their parents announce their divorce.

The trailer then shows the emotional ups and downs that the siblings go through together as their parents (played by Kumud Misra and Shernaz Patel) explore their individuality. The highlight of the show seems to be a trek that the family takes together, which adds to the drama and entertainment.

The third season of Tripling is directed by Neeraj Udhwani and written by Sumeet Vyas. It also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur in an important role. Neeraj had earlier released a statement, where he spoke about the new season. He said, “The uniqueness of season 3 lies in its focus on the family. We have all known and loved Chandan, Chitvan and Chanchal, but where do their quirks and eccentricities come from? Their parents obviously, who are as crazy as them and make their own unusual choices which the three siblings have to deal with. The fans are in for a treat as this season has got a bit of everything- the usual humour and lots of drama.”

The third season of Tripling will stream on Zee5 from October 21.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...Premium
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 millionPremium
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 million
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World CupPremium
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World Cup

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 02:56:59 pm
Next Story

Be it Adani, Ambani or Jay Shah, we welcome all: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

gauri khan birthday
Gauri Khan turns 52: Her thoughts on husband Shah Rukh Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana, AbRam
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement