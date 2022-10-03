scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Tripling season 3 teaser: Sumeet Vyas, Maangi Gagroo and Amol Parashar gear up for a family trek. Watch

After a hiatus of three years, Sumeet Vyas, Maangi Gagroo and Amol Parashar are back with Tripling. The third season will see the siblings take a family trek together.

tripling 3Tripling season 3 will stream on ZEE5.

Popular web show Tripling is back with its third season after a gap of three years. After many road trips, the crazy siblings Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan, played by Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar, respectively, are now gearing up for a family trek.

On Monday, TVF and ZEE5 dropped the teaser of the upcoming season giving a glimpse of their reunion. As Chandan plans to go back home to parents, he calls his other two siblings who readily agree. In Chitvan style, instead of getting a normal car, the youngest of the siblings comes up with the idea of a scooter to drive through the cold. Once home, the trio decide to go on a family trek with their parents and respective partners.

The next few seconds gives us a sneak peek of their crazy time together. While they lament their trip being spoiled, we know it’s going to leave us in splits.

Directed by Neeraj Udhwani, Tripling Season 3 has been written by Sumeet Vyas. The show also stars Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

Udhwani earlier spoke about the new season. The director said in a statement, “The uniqueness of season 3 lies in its focus on the family. We have all known and loved Chandan, Chitvan and Chanchal, but where do their quirks and eccentricities come from? Their parents obviously, who are as crazy as them and make their own unusual choices which the three siblings have to deal with. The fans are in for a treat as this season has got a bit of everything- the usual humour and lots of drama.”

Tripling Season 3 will stream on ZEE5. While there is no update on the release date yet, the trailer of the show will drop on August 7.

