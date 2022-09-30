Tripling is all set to return after three years with a new season

After a three-year hiatus, Tripling is set to return with a new season as siblings Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan get ready for a much-needed getaway. The show stars Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar in the lead roles.

Sharing the poster of season three of Tripling on Instagram, Sumeet wrote, “Did we make you wait for long? #Tripling Season 3 coming soon! #ZEE5GoesTripling (sic).”

Tripling Season 3 will stream on ZEE 5. However, there is no update on the release date yet.

Fans took to the comments section of the post and expressed their excitement about the upcoming season of Tripling. One fan wrote, “Yes great news baba,” while another fan commented, “Long is an understatement. waiting eagerly.”

Talking about Tripling Season 3, director Neeraj Udhwani said in a statement, “The uniqueness of season 3 lies in its focus on the family. We have all known and loved Chandan, Chitvan and Chanchal, but where do their quirks and eccentricities come from? Their parents obviously, who are as crazy as them and make their own unusual choices which the three siblings have to deal with. The fans are in for a treat as this season has got a bit of everything- the usual humour and lots of drama.”