Tripling 2 trailer: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar promise an emotional outing

The trailer of the second season of The Viral Fever’s hit series Tripling, starring Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar, is out. The trailer opens with a scene where Chandan (Sumeet Vyas) is in the middle of a reading session of his novel Tripling that narrates the story of his family.

However, a few seconds into the trailer, we get introduced to Chanchal (Maanvi Gagroo) who is threatening to sue Chandan for Rs 50 crore if a film based on the novel goes on the floor.

As the trailer proceeds, a few scenes and dialogues set the tone of the season. There’s no doubt viewers are in for an emotional ride this year.

Watch the trailer of Tripling 2:

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Vyas talked about his off-screen sibling bond with Maanvi and Amol. He said, “We instantly started off from where we left. I think this season we behaved more like real siblings, even off-screen. I was quite impatient the last time and so did not get to relish the time we spent together. This time with Sameer at the helm, I was relaxed. And that has come out beautifully on screen.”

Tripling 2 is directed by Sameer Saxena of Permanent Roommates and Yeh Meri Family fame.

The web show, headlined by Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar, will stream on Sony LIV app and TVF Play from April 5.