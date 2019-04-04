Ahead of Tripling 2, here’s looking back at the first season

At the cusp of the web series revolution in India, Tripling became one of the shows that strengthened the belief among consumers and also makers that the web series phenomenon wasn’t just a passing phase. The show came in 2016 and along with many other shows by TVF, this was the beginning of a new form of entertainment in India.

This was the time when the web series genre was mostly limited to comedy. Tripling took it to the next level as they introduced family drama in an otherwise youth-centric show.

Tripling is the story of three siblings who take a road trip. They are all battling some or the other crisis in their lives and while we have seen only a handful of ‘cool’ sibling relationships on screen, the show certainly redefined this often ignored relationship.

Sumeet Vyas plays Chandan, Maanvi Gagroo plays Chanchal and Amol Parashar plays Chitvan and the three characters compliment each other. Tripling largely depends on strong writing by Sumeet Vyas and Akarsh Khurana. Besides having a cohesive story, the show takes flight when one of the principal characters gets their moment to shine. Amol’s Chitvan gets many such moments.

The sibling relationship is an interesting bond to explore and Tripling made the maximum out of it. The relationship isn’t hunky-dory all the time and the show does not forget to include that. Often times, as we grow up, we tend to start growing away from the basic bonds that made us the person we are and we tell ourselves such is life. A show like Tripling touches that emotional chord and probably that is the reason behind its success.

As they travel from city to city, they meet an interesting bunch of characters who bring out the distinct personality of the primary characters.

Tripling was one of the few shows that retained its charm for all of its five episodes. Ahead of season 2, that starts streaming of April 5, here’s hoping that the charm stays, three years later.