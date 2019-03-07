TVF Tripling 2 teaser: Siblings Sumeet Vyas, Amol Parashar and Maanvi Gagroo take a road trip again

The Viral Fever’s (TVF) hit web series Tripling is back with its second season and we wonder if this road trip of siblings, Chandan (Sumeet Vyas), Chanchal (Maanvi Gagroo) and Chitvan (Amol Parashar) will be as bumpy as it was earlier.

In the teaser of the web series which will stream on Sony LIV app, Amol aka Chitvan is at the wheel and is joined by his calm brother Chandan (Vyas) and sister Chanchal (Gagroo) who looks quite different from how she appeared in the first installment of the show. As the video clip plays further, we are shown a few glimpses of the quirky situations the siblings will face eventually.

The official description of the show reads, “Once upon a time, a beautiful baba, a madafaka and a Queen went on an unplanned road-trip. And then they did it again! Keep your eyes on the road as your favourite siblings are all set to reunite for another adventure!”

Watch TVF Tripling 2 teaser starring Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar

In the first season, Parashar played the role of a DJ, Vyas was a businessman whose wife cheated on him and Gagroo was married to Kunaal Roy Kapur, a king, and was stuck in the obligations of being the daughter-in-law of a royal family.

The show got rave reviews and was appreciated for its crisp screenplay and impressive performances. Its touch of realism offered the viewers something different from then-stale content of daily sagas which were ruling television. Now, if the second season will be on par with the first season will be known soon.

Created by Sameer Saxena of Permanent Roommates and Yeh Meri Family fame, the second season of Tripling will start streaming from April 5.