Tripling 2 review: It’s a bumpy ride

TVF Tripling raised the bar for Indian fictional web shows. With drama and comedy added in the right quantity, it was a pleasant binge watch. As much as I loved its first season, the slow-paced second season is a mildly disappointing watch. And while I started wondering if I would finish watching it, the five-episode show picked up the pace by the end of its third episode.

Written by Sumeet Vyas and Akarsh Khurana and directed by Sameer Saxena, Tripling 2 takes its time to get to the premise of the show. It becomes a tedious watch in places. In an attempt to make the show stand out in the flourishing world of web series, the makers go overboard by introducing new characters and devoting entire episodes to them, like the one with Gajraj Rao in it. His character Prince Alexander is interesting if looked at individually, but the intricate details of his personality, like he has a fetish for carpets or that he is pure soul, added nothing to the central plot. Same is the case with Kubra Sait who plays Chitvan’s lawyer girlfriend.

It appeared to be a desperate attempt to ride on the charm of popular talents like Kubra Sait, Shweta Tripathi and Gajraj Rao.

Tripling 2 settles into a rhythm only in the fourth episode, which, I suppose is a little too late for a five-episode series. What kept me hooked to it is that it succeeded in convincing me to emotionally invest in the Sharma siblings, Chandan (Sumeet Vyas), Chanchal (Maanvi Gagroo) and Chitvan (Amol Parashar).

Sumeet, Amol, and Maanvi are still great. Chandan has become an author and his book Tripling is being adapted into a movie, Chitvan is no longer a drifter and is a responsible person and Chanchal is the MLA of her constituency. Just like the previous season, this time, too, the three of them meet accidentally and end up taking an unplanned road trip. But this time, their trip has a purpose and goes from Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata and finally to Sikkim.

Chitvan of season two gets better. Apart from getting to see his ‘cool’ boy side, it’s interesting to witness his character evolve into a soft-hearted, caring father. Amol Parashar has played the character with such perfection, that, for me, he will always be etched in my heart as Chitvan, irrespective of how many web-shows he does. He speaks his mind (even if it’s something that should not be said out loud) and that too with a straight face. His growth as an actor over the years is visible in his portrayal of a happy-go-lucky boy in one moment and a protective and a sensitive father in the next.

Chanchal (Maanvi) is the same modern Indian woman stuck in the conventional lifestyle of a royal family. But, she has evolved into a mature woman. Maanvi succeeds in emoting the turbulence of her world just with her facial expressions. Chandan bears all the traits of the eldest sibling. He is well organised and plans much in advance, and needless to say, Sumeet Vyas knows his job well. The other character which is worth mentioning is ‘bhabhi-sa’ Nidhi Bisht. She is the vamp in Chanchal’s life and like many other girls is charmed by ‘beautiful baba’ Vyas. The ease with which she slips into the character of an unconventional antagonist of sorts is refreshing.

The overall viewing experience has been enhanced with higher production value. The songs and the background score have made the cities imbibe a personality of their own. Tripling 2, for me, grew on several levels but the writers could have done a better job with the narrative.