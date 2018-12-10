Triple Frontier trailer: Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and others rob a cartel

Netflix has released a high-octane trailer for Triple Frontier. The heist movie has an all-star cast. It stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal — basically some of Hollywood’s best-known names today.

Advertising

The actors play former American special forces veterans who make plans to rob a violent South American drug cartel for some extra money.

“Make no mistake, this is not a military operation,” the logline reads.

The trailer is as good as you would expect. The pace is fast and the clip is scored with a menacing, foreboding piece of music. The action shots look expensive and genuinely studio calibre.

Advertising

Affleck, who we last saw as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Justice League last year, leads the squad as Tom ‘Redfly’ Davis.

The former soldiers have taken such dangerous operations for their country before. But this is the first time they are taking the risk for just themselves.

“There is no ground support. Make no mistake about it,” Affleck character announces, to drill the idea in, adding, “You need to own the fact that we do not have the flag on our shoulders. You cannot go back to your normal lives after tonight,” he adds.

The soldiers decry that everything they have done for their country, they have nothing to show for it. In another profession, accomplishments of comparable degree may have set them for life.

Unexpected events occur and things go out of control. The robbery does not go according to plan. The consequences are violent.

Triple Frontier will debut on Netflix in March 2019.