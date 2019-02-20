Triple Frontier new trailer teases an all-star action-packed thriller

Netflix’s Triple Frontier has got a new trailer. The film boasts of an all-star cast. Actors like Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal play ex-Special Forces soldiers who plan to rob a South American drug lord to begin a new life as rich men. They are doing this because they think the government did not do enough for them for their service to their country.

The second trailer is not too different from the first one. It does not reveal much of the plot beyond the bare-bones. The film looks backed up by a decent budget — a feature of some of Netflix’s recent, higher-end films and the effects do look studio-calibre.

But so far, it does not look like the film is breaking any new ground. It may have to rely too much upon its cast.

Also, I am not convinced of the motive that kicks the film into motion. While the veterans might think they do not have much to show for their years of service for their nation, robbing a drug kingpin is still a much more dangerous proposition which even hardened ex-Special Forces soldiers would shy away from.

There may be hidden purposes at play that the trailers hint at. However, Triple Frontier promises to be an enjoyable movie nonetheless.

The movie’s synopsis states, “A group of former Special Forces operatives (Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal) reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival. Directed by Academy Award® nominee J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, All Is Lost, A Most Violent Year) and co-written by Chandor and Academy Award® winner Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty).”

Triple Frontier will begin streaming on Netflix from March 13.