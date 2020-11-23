Tribhanga eyeing for January release on Netflix, says Kajol

Kajol marks her digital debut with Tribhanga. (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Actor Kajol on Monday said her upcoming Netflix project Tribhanga, a multi-generational story, directed by actor Renuka Shahane might release in January 2021.

The film marks the digital debut of Kajol, who stars alongside Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor.

Tribhanga is backed by Kajol’s husband, actor Ajay Devgn, in collaboration with Bannijay Asia and Siddharth P Malhotra’s Alchemy Films.

During an Instagram Live, Kajol said she is keenly waiting for the audience to watch the film.

“My next film Tribhanga is coming out, hopefully, in January. It is a really interesting story about three women. I had a great time doing the film.

“I had an absolute blast. Renuka is a fabulous director. So I am looking forward to you all watching it,” the 46-year-old actor said.

Set in Mumbai, the film weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to the present day.

Tribhanga is described as a “heartwarming storyline that looks at the importance of family in everyday lives”.

Kajol, who was last seen on the big screen in this year’s historical action film Tanhaji, said she is yet to sign a new project.

“I am tentatively looking at some stuff as well. So hopefully I will have something to tell you guys by February. Look forward to it,” she added.

She was interacting with her fans on hitting the 11 million-follower mark on Instagram.

