The Traitors 2 winners Krystle D’Souza-Rida Tharana take home trophy, Rs 66 lakhs

The Traitors 2 winners: Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors Season 2 found its winners in Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana on Thursday. The group of ‘traitors’, Rida and Krystle, defeated the group of ‘innocents’, Shalini Passi and Sahil Salathia, and took home a shared prize pot of Rs 66 lakhs. The grand finale for the show was quite a nail-biting one, and Krystle D’Souza truly ruled every bit of it. Saving her fellow traitor Rida in a situation where she could have betrayed her and become the sole winner, Krystle chose to be a ‘girl’s girl’.
Mallika Sherawat and Dalip Tahil eviction
Mallika Sherawat couldn’t make it to the grand finale. Ahead of the final mission, Mallika was ‘murdered’ by the traitors, leaving Dalip, Sahil, Shalini, Rida, and Krsytle in the finale. Soon after Mallika’s eviction, the finalists performed their final mission, where they had to scout for gold bars from bags placed on camels. Until then, the total amount of the prize pot was Rs 48,40,000. In the task, the finalists managed to collect another Rs 17,60,000, locking in their final prize money at Rs 66 lakhs.
Soon after this task came their last Circle of Shaq, while an intense argument broke out between Sahil and Dalip; Shalini also expressed disappointment over some comments Dalip made about other contestants. Later, Krystle managed to manipulate everyone to vote Dalip out. However, so close to the finale, Dalip couldn’t reveal his real identity in the game.
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The Game of Shaq and Trust
As the show found its final four in Shalini, Sahil, Krystle, and Rida, they had to play one last game. Each one had a box placed beside them, and they had to choose either the pouch of Shaq or the pouch of Trust. If they all chose Trust, the game would have ended right there, but even if one of them chose Shaq, they would go ahead and vote a player out. The game would continue until two players were left. While all of them chose Shaq in the first round, they went ahead and voted out Sahil Salathia.
Krystle Dsouza Rida Tharana win Traitors 2 (Photo: Amazon Team)
In round two, Krystle Dsouza played quite smart. While she picked Trust, Rida also followed. However, Shalini once again picked Shaq, which led to another round of voting. In this, while Shalini voted against Rida, Krystle and Rida voted against Shalini, leading to her getting evicted from the game. Krystle and Rida – the two traitors standing till the end – were declared the winners for the season.
Karan Johar congratulated both, and while he signed off, he also announced season three for the show.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More