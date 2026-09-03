The Traitors 2 winners Krystle D’Souza-Rida Tharana take home trophy, Rs 66 lakhs

The Traitors 2 winners: Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors Season 2 found its winners in Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana on Thursday. The group of ‘traitors’, Rida and Krystle, defeated the group of ‘innocents’, Shalini Passi and Sahil Salathia, and took home a shared prize pot of Rs 66 lakhs. The grand finale for the show was quite a nail-biting one, and Krystle D’Souza truly ruled every bit of it. Saving her fellow traitor Rida in a situation where she could have betrayed her and become the sole winner, Krystle chose to be a ‘girl’s girl’.

Mallika Sherawat and Dalip Tahil eviction

Mallika Sherawat couldn’t make it to the grand finale. Ahead of the final mission, Mallika was ‘murdered’ by the traitors, leaving Dalip, Sahil, Shalini, Rida, and Krsytle in the finale. Soon after Mallika’s eviction, the finalists performed their final mission, where they had to scout for gold bars from bags placed on camels. Until then, the total amount of the prize pot was Rs 48,40,000. In the task, the finalists managed to collect another Rs 17,60,000, locking in their final prize money at Rs 66 lakhs.