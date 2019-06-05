Trailer of Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese unveiled

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese is a documentary by Martin Scorsese on the legendary musician and songwriter Boy Dylan and his iconic concert tour, Rolling Thunder Revue.

After becoming a global music star, Dylan wanted to go to less populated cities and perform for them. The Rolling Thunder Revue concert tour was for those who normally would not be able to pay to enjoy a typical Dylan tour in a big city.

Martin Scorsese, who has also helmed The Irishman for Netflix, has not made Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese as a conventional documentary. The synopsis says it is “part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream.” It certainly looks interesting and Bob Dylan himself gives an interview to Scorsese — his first in a decade (hard luck, Nobel Foundation).

The trailer also teases never-before-seen footage which is certain to delight diehard Dylan fans.

Martin Scorsese has earlier made No Direction Home (2005), another documentary on Bob Dylan that traced his life and influence on 20th-century American music.

The official synopsis of the documentary states, “ROLLING THUNDER REVUE: A BOB DYLAN STORY BY MARTIN SCORSESE captures the troubled spirit of America in 1975, and the joyous music that Bob Dylan performed that fall. Master filmmaker Martin Scorsese creates a one-of-a-kind movie experience: part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream. Featuring Joan Baez, Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, Sam Shepard, Allen Ginsberg, and Bob Dylan giving his first on-camera interview in over a decade. The film goes beyond mere reclamation of Dylan’s extraordinary music—it’s a roadmap into the wild country of artistic self-reinvention.”

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese begins streaming on June 12.