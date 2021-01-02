Superhero shows to keep an eye out for in 2021: WandaVision, Loki, Ms Marvel and more

After establishing its dominance on superhero cinema with Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios has set its eyes on television and the web space. While Daredevil, Jessica Jones and other superhero shows were a part of MCU, they never felt so. They were also produced by Marvel Television, a company that has since been folded into Marvel Studios.

DC, with the launch of its parent company WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max, is also expanding its range of shows, which is already much wider than Marvel.

Love superhero shows? Keep an eye out for these in 2021.

1. WandaVision: January 15

This TV show reunites Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision, and so far, it looks like the weirdest thing MCU has ever done. Maximoff and Vision appear to be living inside a classic suburban sitcom in marital bliss, and they slowly begin to realise the tenuous nature of their reality.

2. Batwoman season 2: January 21

The first season of Batwoman saw Ruby Rose playing Kate Kane or Batwoman, but the actor quit the show due to undisclosed reasons, though she later said it was taxing for her to be a lead actor of a show and she wanted to take a break. She had also had an accident on the set that necessitated a back surgery. Javicia Leslie has been cast as Ryan Wilder, the second Batwoman in the sophomore season.

3. Black Lightning season 4: February 8

The fourth season of this DC show will arrive in 2021. Unlike most other shows and movies in the genre, Black Lightning is more than just action and superhero vs supervillain fights. It also explores societal issues like race, racial discrimination, LGBTQ issues and so on.

4. The Flash season 7: February 23

The TV show about the fastest man alive ironically suffers from pacing issues, though it is entertaining for the most part. The writing is corny at times, but there is ample action too.

5. Superman & Lois: February 23

This TV show will see Clarke Kent and wife Lois Lane retiring to the town of Smallville. The duo have two boys too, which introduces a new dynamic to the whole relationship and the story. And we can safely assume that bad guys will be involved too.

6. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: March 19

As the name suggests, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows the adventures of Anthony Mackie’s Falcon/Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes. The series promises oodles of cinematic action, and though the plot is still under wraps, we expect somehow Daniel Brühl’s Zemo is up to some shenanigans.

7. Loki: May 2021

Tom Hiddleston is back in the role of the Asgardian god of mischief. This is the Loki that escaped in Avengers: Endgame, and not the one in the primary timeline who was killed by Thanos. Just Hiddleston is enough to make us sign up, but there is Owen Wilson too.

8. Stargirl season 2

Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger in the role of Courtney Whitmore or Stargirl. The show was a fresh surprise of a TV show, and we can’t wait for the second season.

9. Supergirl season 6

While Superman may be more popular, on television, it is Supergirl who is the most famous Kryptonian thanks to Melissa Benoist’s portrayal of the character.

10. Hawkeye: Late 2021

Jeremy Renner will reprise the role of archer superhero Clint Barton or Hawkeye in a TV series of the same name. He will also mentor and perhaps pass the mantle of Hawkeye to Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop.

11. Ms Marvel: Late 2021

The Kamala Khan iteration of Ms Marvel is finally coming to the screen, with Iman Vellani playing the superhero. Kamala is a relative newcomer in the world. The character debuted in a 2015 comic series by G. Willow Wilson (writer) and Adrian Alphona (artist). She was the first Muslim Marvel superhero to have her own comic series. Iman will reprise the role of Kamala in Captain Marvel 2 as well, alongside Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel.