Top shows and films to watch this weekend: Bad Sisters, Thiruchitrambalam, Dobaaraa and others

Last week, there were quite a few options to keep one entertained: Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Never Have I Ever Season 3 and Indian Matchmaking Season 2. If you’re done watching them, there are more movies and shows headed your way.

Bad Sisters, on Apple TV Plus, comes highly recommended. It is the story of the Garvey sisters who promise to protect each other through thick and thin. Expect fantastic performances in this dark comedy.

Thiruchitrambalam, in theatres, is the story of Dhanush’s Thiru aka Pazham who resents his father and looks for love in his life. This Tamil film will keep you thoroughly entertained.

Duranga: ZEE5

Duranga is the official Indian adaptation of the Korean show Flower of Evil. The 9-part series stars Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami, Abhijit Khandkekar, Barkha Sengupta, Rajesh Khattar, Divya Seth, and Zakir Hussain. Indianexpress.com’s Lakshana N Palat opined, “Duranga, despite decent acting from the two leads Devaiah and Dhami, could barely skim the surface of the nerve-wracking turmoil and suspense that was present in Flower of Evil.”

Bad Sisters: Apple TV Plus

A promotional still for Bad Sisters. (Photo: Apple TV+) A promotional still for Bad Sisters. (Photo: Apple TV+)

Sharon Horgan’s black comedy Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. Indianexpress.com’s Rohan Naahar called Bad Sisters, “one of the year’s best shows”. In his 4.5-star review, he wrote, “Balancing serious themes with black humour, the wildly entertaining new show continues Apple TV Plus’ phenomenal year.”

Tamil Rockerz: SonyLIV

Arun Vijay in Tamilrockerz. Arun Vijay in Tamilrockerz.

Tamilrockers, the piracy website, posed a serious threat to the Tamil film industry as it released pirated films on the day of the movie’s theatrical release. However, things changed after a series of arrests of people who were running the notorious network. SonyLIV series Tamilrockerz is based on some of the real events that panned out during the mission to nab the culprits behind Tamilrockers. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R said that the series has a promising plot. In his review, he wrote, “The creators of Tamil Rockerz deserve credit for turning the gaze inwards. The series shines the light on the moral and ethical bankruptcy of the industry that breeds all sorts of problems.”

NOPE: In cinemas

This image released by Universal Pictures shows, from left, Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Brandon Perea in a scene from Nope. (Universal Pictures via AP) This image released by Universal Pictures shows, from left, Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Brandon Perea in a scene from Nope. (Universal Pictures via AP)

Jordan Peele’s Nope revolves around siblings who run a ranch in California, where supernatural occurrences occur. Shalini Langer of The Indian Express called the movie, “a remarkable addition to Jordan Peele’s genre”. In her 3.5-star rated review, she mentioned, “The cinematography by Hoyte Van Hoytema, especially of a strange creature or thing swimming across a night sky against clouds and faint lights, causing them to go out and to spring back up, is breathtaking. The night sequences are so beautiful that you almost wish Peele wouldn’t move on to day, where the use of inflatable men across a desolate landscape is a nice device of its own.”

Dobaaraa: In cinemas

Tapsee Pannu plays a key role in Dobaaraa. Tapsee Pannu plays a key role in Dobaaraa.

Dobaaraa, an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage, received mixed reviews. In her review, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Dobaaraa never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film. His trajectory may have been uneven, but never, at any point, did any of his films not feel like his films, complete with his very specific authorial stamp. Where is that AK? I want him back dobaaraa.”

Thiruchitrambalam: In cinemas

Thiruchitrambalam, starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, is a heartwarming comedy drama. Indianexpress.com’s Kirubhakar Purushothaman wrote in his review, “The Dhanush-Nithya Menen film is a heartening rom-com that serves as a much-needed break from all the pan-Indian noise. It is rom-com proves that you don’t need guns to blow audience’s mind.”

