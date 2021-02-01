Top five Indian OTT releases of January: The Great Indian Kitchen, Nail Polish and more

Thanks to various OTT platforms, we were able to watch a variety of content in January. In this listicle, we focus on the Indian content that released on OTT platforms. From the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen to Sony LIV’s small-town family dramedy Gullak Season 2, here are the top five releases of January.

The Great Indian Kitchen

I know it is too early to call a feature ‘the breakout film of the year,’ but I won’t be surprised if people are inclined to address The Great Indian Kitchen as such after watching it. The movie premiered on Malayalam OTT platform Neestream on January 15, and has been hailed by prominent critics across the board. Directed by Jeo Baby, the film stars Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramood in the lead roles. While The Great Indian Kitchen is based in Kerala and revolves around one ‘normal’ couple’s experiences, its themes will speak to many ‘silently oppressed’ women. The male entitlement, the expectations of the wife and the dreams she silently kills are important subjects that the movie throws the spotlight on. The performances are convincing and the film, despite its content, is not preachy. Make sure you check this one out.

The Great Indian Kitchen is streaming on Neestream.

Nail Polish

When Arjun Rampal began his Bollywood career 20 years ago, he was criticised for his acting, his choices and was quickly tagged as the pretty boy. However, of late, Rampal has started making interesting choices. The ZEE5 film Nail Polish is an example in case. Rampal plays a much-sought-after defence lawyer who has been promised a Rajya Sabha seat if he manages to win a controversial case for the well-connected Veer Singh (Manav Kaul). Veer has been accused of killing migrant children. So, what happens? I am delighted to inform you that the thriller aspect holds and both Manav Kaul and Arjun Rampal deliver, especially Kaul, who is simply stupendous.

Helmed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, Nail Polish is available to stream on ZEE5.

Gullak Season 2

What worked in Gullak Season 1, works for the web series in the second season too. The family drama, the relatable characters and the collective sense of warmth lifts this heartwarming web series. Gullak Season 2 features Geetanjali Kulkarni, Jameel Khan, Harsh Mayar and Vaibhav Raj Gupta in significant parts.

You can watch Gullak on SonyLIV.

Metro Park Season 2

Calling it a light-hearted series, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Ajayan Venugopalan and Aby Verghese know their subject, so there are no false steps. The tone is determinedly middling, though. So no sharp edges in these 20-minute vignettes of contemporary Gujjus in suburban America.”

Metro Park Season 2 is streaming on Eros Now.

Maara

Maara, the Tamil adaptation of the Dulquer Salmaan-Parvathy film Charlie, came as a sweet surprise. The Shraddha Srinath and R Madhavan-starrer was a surprise because it had the same positive, whimsical qualities as the original, which can often be a difficult act to match. And, both Srinath and Madhavan were charming.

Directed by Dhilip Kumar, Maara is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Honourable mentions: ZEE5 movie Kaagaz, Netflix movie Tribhanga and Amazon Prime Video series Tandav