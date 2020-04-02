Top five anime shows to watch during lockdown

Here are some of the best anime shows you can watch during lockdown. Here are some of the best anime shows you can watch during lockdown.

There is no doubt that indulging in childhood nostalgia is one of the best ways to bide time. During this period of self-isolation, take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of the best anime shows that are available on Netflix.

Full Metal Alchemist

This series that has been adapted from the Manga of the same name, follows the adventures of two brothers who are searching for the Philosopher’s Stone so they can regain the bodies they lost in a failed attempt to bring their dead mother back to life. The show is set in a fictional word where “alchemy” is the dominant science. With 64 episodes, it is a massive show but the pacing of the story is so fast that you can’t help but get hooked to the story. If you love this one, make sure you don’t miss the reboot, Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

One Punch Man

One Punch Man, like the name suggests, follows the story of Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch. But he is bored of being a hero because there’s nobody who can challenge his powers. This is one of the most fun anime shows to watch. If you are bored of serious tropes and intense storylines, then One Punch Man is the perfect remedy. The show doesn’t take itself too seriously and also on occasions, quietly makes fun of the anime world. And the best part? It’s really funny.

Tokyo Ghoul

A dark fantasy anime, Tokyo Ghoul explores a world where ghouls live in secrecy alongside human beings. The ghouls are essentially creatures who look and behave like humans but they have to eat human meat to survive. As you can imagine, the show is visceral and grotesque but it is also one of a kind. And if you move past the violence and gore, there is actually a very touching storyline that explores humanity in all of its grey shades.

Naruto

No anime list is complete without mentioning the world-famous Naruto. The hype is well-justified as the show truly draws you in with its wonderful characters, well-written storylines and viewers quickly form an emotional connect with it. You should watch it just for the character developments in the show and the way a number of themes are tackled. There is also a sequel called, Naruto: Shippuden, which is also highly recommended.

Bleach

Another beloved anime, this action-packed show follows the adventures of high-school, Ichigo Kurosaki, after he obtains the powers of a “soul reaper”. The show is full of interesting characters, plot lines, drama and action-scenes that will keep you at the edge of the seat throughout.

