Top five action-thriller Korean dramas to binge-watch on Netflix

If you have watched director Bong Joon-Ho’s Oscar winning movie, Parasite, then you know that South Koreans excel at making thrillers. A common misconception that many people have is that K-dramas are mostly sappy and romantic. If that’s your opinion as well, then it’s time to change that because you are missing out on some brilliant action-thriller dramas from South Korea.

Make the best use of this lockdown and self-isolation period and delve deep into shows that will send shivers down your spine and have cliffhangers that will make it impossible for you to not binge-watch the whole series in one sitting.

Here are five K-dramas on Netflix that have enough suspense, mystery, action and intrigue to keep you hooked throughout.

Signal

Every “Best Korean drama” list will feature Signal and rightfully so. The series, which premiered back in 2016, is considered to be one of the best crime shows in recent times. Starring Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo and Cho Jin-woong, Signal is a procedural show that revolves around a team of cops who solve a series of cold-cases. The cases are all inspired by real-life crime incidents in South Korea, including the high-profile Hwaseong serial murders, which was made popular in Bong Joon Ho’s film, Memories of Murder. If you are fascinated by true-crime and want to know how cases are solved, then you must not miss this. The drama is filled with so much suspense that you will be addicted before you realise it. And to make this even better, there is a mysterious force that allows communication between the past and the present. It will all make sense when you watch it, trust me.

Mr. Sunshine

Another critically acclaimed series, Mr Sunshine is set in the early 1900s and is about a group of activists who are fighting for Korean independence. Everything about this series, from its cinematography, storytelling to the acting of the leads stand out and deserves high-praise. Mr Sunshine focuses on Eugene Choi, the Korean child of runaway slaves, who escapes to America and then returns to the Kingdom of Joseon (Korea) as an American soldier, when the country is undergoing significant historical change. The Kingdom, which was just freed from centuries of Chinese Qing domination, is now struggling to resist Japanese aggression against its fragile independence. If you are a history buff, who loves period-dramas, then this will be a treat for you. The series traces the geo-political changes that took place in countries such as Russia, the United States, China, and especially Japan and the impact it had on a newly-emerging Korea.

Stranger

Also called Secret Forest, Stranger became so popular upon its release that it was featured on New York Times list of Best TV Shows of 2017 and Netflix even paid USD 200,000 per episode to acquire the series! Starring starring Cho Seung-woo and Bae Doo-na, the official synopsis of the show goes like this; “The story revolves around an emotionless prosecutor, who ends up teaming with a passionate and warm-hearted female detective to uncover rampant corruption and the truth behind a serial murder case.” The show received widespread praise, both nationally and internationally, for its performances, gripping narrative and a very tight screenplay. The makers have announced that the show will be returning for a second season sometime this year, so make sure you don’t miss it.

Voice

Voice is one of those series that will blow you away by its sheer brilliance. It starts out when temperamental, guilt-ridden detective Moo Jin Hyuk (essayed by Jang Hyuk) and gifted profiler Kang Kwon Joo (Lee Ha Na) join hands to catch the serial-killer who murdered their loved ones. Let the simplistic premise not fool you as this show is filled to the brim with concepts of criminology and psychology that will fascinate you, along with some great suspense. If you need more convincing about how good this series is, then remember that Korean shows very rarely get renewed for a second season, much less a third one. Voice, despite the fact that its third season aired only last year, is still so popular and so much in demand that people are already asking for a fourth one. Unfortunately, only the first season is available on Netflix but don’t let that deter you. This show comes highly recommended.

Memories of the Alhambra

Memories of the Alhambra explores a very new concept, something that I am yet to see in television dramas. Yoo Jin-woo (played by Hyun Bin), CEO of an investment company that specialises in optical devices, finds out about an AR (Augmented Reality) game about the medieval battles that took place in Alhambra. He then sets out to Granada, Spain, to find the creator of the game. Tech-geeks and gamers, this is the perfect show for you. Known for its beautiful locations and cinematography, the series was also widely praised for its original plot and the unexpected twists that kept the viewers on their toes. Even though the finale left viewers divided, Memories of the Alhambra is among the highest rated Korean dramas in cable television history.

Happy watching!

