Top British comedy shows and movies to watch on Netflix before Sex Education

The British are known for stiff upper lip kind of disposition, in which overt display of emotion is discouraged. At the same time, the British brand of comedy is one of the funniest out there. It is characterised by irony, absurdism and most of all deadpan delivery (think Michael Caine in The Dark Knight trilogy).

Here is a bunch of shows and movies on Netflix that you can watch before streaming Sex Education, which will debut today.

The It Crowd

Aided by a tech-illiterate manager, a pair of basement-dwelling dweebs makes the most of life in IT at a corporation run by a cloddish new owner.

Monty Python’s Flying Circus

The Monty Python players make their mark with a winning mix of wit, ingenuity and brilliant timing – and a penchant for mockery and cross-dressing.

Shaun of the Dead

Shaun has no clue what to do with his life or with his relationship, but motivation comes in the form of a freak zombie attack.

Fresh Meat

The comedy series follows six individuals embarking on the most exciting journey of their lives: university.

Bad Education

A history teacher at the posh Abbey Grove, Alfie Wickers is something truly special: He’s his school’s, if not England’s, single worst educator.

The Bad Education Movie

Britain’s most ineffective but caring teacher takes his class to Cornwall for one last school trip, where anything could happen — and probably will.

Paddington

Rescued from a train station, Paddington Bear finds a haven with a London family — until a taxidermist decides to add Paddington to her collection.

The Inbetweeners

This rib-tickling series follows four English lads as they try — and fail spectacularly — to navigate the wretched no-man’s land of adolescence.