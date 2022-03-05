Top 7 shows and films you should watch this weekend

This weekend, there are varied movies and shows for your viewing pleasure. There is interesting content on OTT platforms with Rudra streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and SonyLIV’s gritty crime thriller Undekhi returning with the second season. For those who are willing to step into a movie hall, there is Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund which look promising. Tovino Thomas’ Naaradan is also a good option.

Rudra: Disney Plus Hotstar

Rudra The Edge Of Darkness marks Ajay Devgn’s OTT debut. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar/YouTube) Rudra The Edge Of Darkness marks Ajay Devgn’s OTT debut. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar/YouTube)

Ajay Devgn-led web series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness is an official Hindi adaptation of Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson’s BBC crime-thriller Luther. The six-episode series also stars Raashii Khanna, Esha Deol, Atuk Kulkarni, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi and Satyadeep Misra. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta feels the show is an appropriate watch for the lovers of thrillers. In her review, she wrote, “Fans of hard-core crime-and-grime serials safely can watch this serviceable home-grown version; they might even have to close their eyes in some gory bits. ‘Rudra’ is well-produced, and well-paced, only letting us feel the stretch in a few stretches. And Ajay Devgn rules. His rough, tough Rudra shows us a flash or two of vulnerability, but he makes a solid meal of his disturbed defender of the law.”

Read the review Rudra: The Edge of Darkness here.

The Batman: In Cinemas

Robert Pattinson poses for photographers upon arrival for the screening of the film The Batman in London Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Robert Pattinson poses for photographers upon arrival for the screening of the film The Batman in London Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Matt Reeves’ The Batman reboots the Batman movie franchise, and is not set in the DC universe. It stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, John Turturro and others. In her review of the film, The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer wrote, “The Batman makes a big deal of a lot about its hero. Everything about him moves in slower motion, which by the way could partly explain the bloated 3-hour length of the film.”

Read the review of The Batman here.

Jhund: In cinemas

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, Jhund is inspired by the life of Vijay Barse, who is the founder of an NGO called Slum Soccers. In the movie, Amitabh Bachchan essays the role of a professor who takes it upon himself to improve the lives of street children by bringing them together and inspiring them to play football. In her 2-star review of the film, Shubhra Gupta wrote, “This Nagraj Manjule film can never quite make up its mind whether it wants to treat Amitabh Bachchan’s Borade as a hero, or focus the spotlight on the hardscrabble lives of the slum kids.”

Read the review of Jhund here.

Hey Sinamika: In cinemas

Dulquer Salmaan’s romantic drama Hey Sinamika marks the directorial debut of celebrated choreographer Brinda. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film’s basic premise revolves around two women fighting for the same man. In his review of the film, IndianExpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R mentioned, “Hey Sinamika is the directorial debut of popular choreographer Brinda. Despite her extensive experience in the film industry, her movie is replete with rookie mistakes. It seems like her attempt to copy all the romantic movies made before hers, particularly the style of Mani Ratnam (OK Kanmani) and Gautham Menon (Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa). With hardly any novelty or heart, the film feels more like a mishmash than a wholesome romance.”

Read the review of Hey Sinamika here.

Euphoria Season 2: Disney Plus Hotstar

Zendaya-led teen drama Euphoria is centered around the lives of high-school students. Zendaya plays 17-year-old Rue who needs to strike a balance between love, loss and addiction. Indianexpress.com’s Rohan Naahar called the series “excessive but exceptional”. In his review, he wrote, “It’s a drop-dead gorgeous show featuring drop-dead gorgeous people—a stark contrast to the self-destructive behaviour on display. Rue’s relapse is perhaps the A-plot, while the Nate-Maddy-Cassie love triangle becomes somewhat tiresome after a while.”

Read the review of Euphoria Season 2 here.

Undekhi 2: SonyLIV

Surya Sharma in Undekhi Season 2. Surya Sharma in Undekhi Season 2.

One of the hit web series of 2020, Undekhi has returned with its second season. The gritty crime drama revolves around a murder committed by the Atwal family patriarch, Papaji, in a drunken state. The first season of the show ended on a cliffhanger with DSP Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) and Teji (Anchal Singh) trying to save the only witness of the crime, Koyal (Apeksha Porwal), from the clutches of Papaji’s right-hand man Rinku (Surya Sharma). Now, will Koyal get justice or will she become a victim of the politically powerful Atwals, remains to be seen in Undekhi 2.

Read the review of Undekhi 2 here.

Naaradan: In cinemas

A poster of Naaradan. A poster of Naaradan.

Naaradan, directed by Ashiq Abu, has Tovino Thomas playing a news anchor. The movie stars Anna Ben, Jaffer Idukki, Indrans, Deepan Sivaraman, Vijayaraghavan, Renji Panicker, Sharaffudeen and Joy Mathew in pivotal roles. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R has rated the film 3.5/5. In his review, he wrote, “Taking incidents from real-life, Aashiq Abu spins a thriller around a deeply insecure and amoral man, who rapidly grows into a news demon. He sows discord and wreaks lives in a well-protected power ecosystem that demands very little accountability for his lies. The pulsating background score and the unhurried frames of cinematographer Jaffer Zadique add depth and suspense to each scene.”

Read the review of Naaradan here.