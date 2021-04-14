Top 5 web series of 2021 so far: WandaVision, Bombay Begums and more

The year 2021 opened on a note of hope that was soon subsumed by the rising graph of what has come to be known as the second wave of the dreaded coronavirus. As Maharashtra again goes into a curfew to ‘break the chain’, self-isolation at home has again become imperative for many of us. In a repeat of 2020, it is the web content which will help pass the time and maybe give us a few moments of break from the worry that has become a part of our lives along with masks and hand sanitisers.

2020 was a big year for streaming services and it initially looked like the momentum would stay just as strong in 2021 as well but turns out, content isn’t raining as heavily as it did last year but nevertheless, we have seen some promising web series so far.

Here’s a look at the Top 5 web series of 2021 so far:

1. WandaVision (Disney+ Hotstar)

WandaVision was keenly awaited by the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Disney+ show did not disappoint. The initial episodes kept the viewers guessing but as the drama unfolded, it gave way to other Marvel properties that drew the fans in. WandaVision experimented with the Marvel formula in the first three episodes but as the story moved ahead, we saw many of the Marvel tropes coming back, which were welcomed by viewers anyway since the global audience hasn’t experienced the Marvel magic since the 2019 film Spider-Man: Far from Home.

2. Bombay Begums (Netflix)

This Netflix series by Alankrita Shrivastava told the story of various women, of different ages, sexual orientations, professions, as they navigate their way through life. The nuanced storytelling of the series was a significant character study as it presented some layered female characters and tied together their story in a magnificent way. The series starred Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, among others.

3. Lupin (Netflix)

The first part of this French Netflix series dropped in January 2021 and turned out to be a surprise hit all over the world. The series follows professional thief Assane Diop who wants to exact revenge for the death of his father. Diop finds inspiration in gentleman thief Arsène Lupin as he plans a heist at the Louvre. The vengeance, the morality, the thrilling drama, made Lupin a binge-worthy five-episode series. The second part of the show is scheduled to release later this year.

4. Gullak Season 2 (SonyLIV)

This heartwarming series by SonyLIV was a breath of fresh air for the Indian webspace. The story of a typical middle-class family in North India continued to be relatable with its deep-rooted characters. The regular problems of a regular Indian household clicked with the audience as the series took a simplehearted approach that made us come back for more.

5. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+ Hotstar)

The second Marvel series from Disney+ takes forward the story of Captain America’s shield and has already generated a lot of interest among the fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe. The scale of action in this series is pretty much at par with any Marvel movie that we have seen on the big screen and the opening episode gave enough proof of the same. The further episodes introduce a new story, but it is extremely essential for the viewer to be fully versed in Marvel-lingo to get the maximum out of this experience. If you are wondering why Twitter is announcing ‘Not my Cap’, this series is the answer’