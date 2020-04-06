You should watch these shows on Disney+. You should watch these shows on Disney+.

Disney+ is now available in India through Hotstar. Here are top five shows you should watch on Disney+:

The Mandalorian

Jon Favreau creation The Mandalorian is the first-ever live-action Star Wars series. It is about an ace bounty hunter, who due to recession in the wake of Galactic Empire’s obliteration, takes up a near-impossible job from a well-paying client.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

The world from the perspective of Jeff Goldblum is a really interesting place, and you can experience exactly that in this National Geographic documentary series.

DuckTales

Relive your childhood and follow the adventures of ultra-rich Scrooge McDuck, and his three grandnephews Huey, Dewey and Louie in the classic series.

The Imagineering Story

The Imagineering Story is about Walt Disney Imagineering, a little known design and development centre of The Walt Disney Company, which creates Disney theme parks and attractions around the world. Go behind the scenes of the Disney Parks dream.

Encore!

Kristen Bell stars in this series that brings together castmates of high school musicals for a reunion. The series also features recreations of the performances they gave as school kids.

