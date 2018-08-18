Top 5 Netflix original films to binge-watch this weekend: Okja, Mudbound, Beasts of No Nation and others

Watch these Netflix movies over the weekend. Watch these Netflix movies over the weekend.

Streaming giant Netflix vowed to ramp up the production of original content to counter the dependency on rival studios, and the results are mixed. On one hand, there are more original movies than one can count, and on the other, the quality is varied. Some critics have accused the company of favouring quantity over quality. It is easy then to forget that there are some underappreciated gems. Here are five Netflix Original movies that you can watch over a weekend.

Mudbound

This is the film that put Netflix on the Academy’s map. A solid, emotional drama set in 1939, Mudbound is about race relations. A story of two families – one black and one white – that while sharing farmland are divided by the social hierarchies. The World War II also plays a pivotal role. The film is gorgeously shot and directed. Rachel Morrison, the cinematographer of the film, was nominated for an Academy Award for her work.

Okja

Okja is a scathing critique of capitalism and also a satire on unrelenting human greed. A young South Korean girl and her father is given a specially bred super-pig that will potentially be used in pork production if the experiment is successful. But when the time comes to retrieve the animal, the girl, Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun, who does a simply splendid work), refuses to let it go.

Beasts of No Nation

The concept of child soldiers is incredibly repelling. But it is not hypothetical. In some parts of the world, it is a reality. Beasts of No Nation involves Idris Elba’s sadistic commandant conscripting a child into his army in Sierra Leone, West Africa. The film is a brutal blow to the viewer, and asks the question that how can we be so complacent when there still exist kids who are forced to fight and die?

Gerald’s Game

There are few movies that manage to outdo their source material. There are fewer movies that are based on a Stephen King book and still manage to outdo the source material. Netflix original film Gerald’s Game is one such movie.

Calibre

I will not spoil too much of the plot of The Calibre as it would spoil the experience. Two men go hunting deer in Scottish countryside and get more than they bargained for.

