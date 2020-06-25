Top 5 Indian web series of 2020 so far

Check out the Top 5 Indian web series that have released in 2020 so far. Check out the Top 5 Indian web series that have released in 2020 so far.

In what will sound like a piece of good news to many, half of 2020 is already over. With the coronavirus pandemic taking over the globe, we have spent a long time in self-isolation, and amid these times, OTT platforms have been a saviour. The Indian web series that came out this year received our undivided attention as there were no movie theaters to tempt us.

Six months into the year, we look back at the best Indian web series that we have seen so far.

1. Paatal Lok (Amazon Prime Video)

This Amazon Prime Video series followed a cop, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, who is assigned an attempt to murder case of a journalist. As Hathiram Chowdhary digs deeper, he finds out more about the involvement of politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen in the workings of the system that he is supposed to serve. In her review of Paatal Lok, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Paatal Lok is intelligently written, fast-paced, and engrossing, and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

2. Special Ops (Disney+ Hotstar)

This Disney+ Hotstar series gave us a thriller that was tailor-made for the digital medium. With Neeraj Pandey at the helm, this Kay Kay Menon led series followed R&AW agents who are trying to find a pattern in various terrorist attacks. The series received a lot of praise from viewers as well as critics.

3. Panchayat (Amazon Prime Video)

This series by Amazon Prime Video saw Jitendra Kumar as the protagonist who secures a government job in a village. His aim is to clear the UPSC exam, but until then, he is occupied by the local folks who live a drastically different life. Jitendra was ably supported by Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav.

4. Asur (Voot Select)

Asur had a nail-biting plot that combined the mythological fiction and thriller genres. Here, a killer on the loose is leaving his signature behind after every murder. These hints are specifically aimed at a particular officer with whom he engages in a cat-and-mouse game. In my opinion, the only thing that did not work in Asur’s favour was its lead cast. Nevertheless, Asur was quite binge-worthy.

5. Aarya (Disney+ Hotstar)

The Ram Madhvani series landed on Disney+ Hotstar. Aarya had Sushmita Sen in the lead role as her character has to take over the ‘family business’ during a crisis. The show presented Sen in a never-seen-before avatar and hit the nail on the head with its presentation.

Special Mentions:

Pushpavalli Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

This Sumukhi Suresh series premiered its second season this year. The storyline following the protagonist Pushpavalli got even darker as we saw her battle her demons in trying to get closer to the man she wants to be with. The second season ended on a cliffhanger that made our heart skip a beat.

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (Netflix)

This Netflix series was quite a surprise hit. Jamtara was about the Jamtara phishing scam that has conned many people for large sums. It came with a refreshing new cast that added to the series’ raw appeal.

