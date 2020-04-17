Top five documentaries you can watch on Amazon Prime Video

Here are some documentaries that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video. Here are some documentaries that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

We recently listed the best documentaries that you can watch on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. Today, we recommend the best documentaries you can stream on Amazon Prime Video in India.

1. One Child Nation

Directed by Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, One Child Nation talks about the ramifications of the one-child policy of China that lasted for almost 25 years. It’s a harrowing account of people who emotionally talk about the harsh experiences their families went through as China enforced the policy on all its citizens.

2. Chasing Happiness

This documentary follows the Jonas Brothers as they taste success as teenagers and then go on to become heartthrobs at a young age. Their childhood experiences, sold-out shows, the break-up and the eventual reconciliation is presented like a heartfelt story.

3. Coldplay: A Head Full Of Dreams

Director Mat Whitecross shot footage of the band Coldplay for almost 20 years, which was later compiled for this documentary. Coldplay: A Head Full Of Dreams follows Coldplay’s rise to fame. It also features interviews of band members and a great soundtrack.

4. North Korea: The Great Illusion

This French documentary follows two filmmakers who want to know how North Koreans actually live their day-to-day lives. Since the two are being closely watched by authorities, they try to delve deeper into the workings of the city as they also interview some defectors.

Also Read | Top 10 documentaries you can stream on Netflix | Top 10 documentaries you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar

5. Hunting the KGB Killers

The murder of former KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko by poisoning in London had many pointing their finger towards Russia. While it starts from that point, the documentary eventually talks about KGB’s widespread network and how the actions of the agency affected its relations with the US and England.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd