Top 10 opening credits in TV shows: Sacred Games, Game of Thrones, The Wire and more

Often, opening credits in TV shows of today are more interesting than the show itself. A decent amount of the budget is spent on creating the effects and music. The end-result is almost artistic.

The opening credits serve as trailers, if you will, especially in this day and age when there is no dearth of content and digital entertainment services like Netflix are producing original shows every month. Sacred Games, the first Netflix original series to come out of India, also has a solid if too short opening credits sequence.

Here are the top 10 opening credits of TV shows with their synopsis.

1. Sacred Games

A short but impactful opening credits sequence announces India’s first original creation on streaming giant Netflix.

2. Game of Thrones

HBO’s flagship and arguably the biggest show in the world, Game of Thrones’ opening credits consists of a CGI, dynamic map of all the locations on which the show takes place. Like everything else in the show, it must have been expensive.

3. The Wire

The best TV show ever had opening credits set to the tunes of ‘Down in the Hole’ by Tom Waits.

4. The Punisher

Stylist and sinister, The Punisher’s opening credits serve as a sort of warning.

5. American Gods

The opening credit scene of American Gods is just like the show, flashy and eerie.

6. Penny Dreadful

The visuals in Penny Dreadful’s opening credits are highly metaphorical. Haunting and addictive, it perfectly captures the essence of the show.

7. Rome

HBO is one network that really cares about the opening credits of their shows. Here is another gem.

8. Batman (1960s’ TV series)

When Batman was a bright, humour-loving crime-fighter instead of the Dark Knight.

9. The Crown

Sedate and stately, The Crown’s theme is composed by Hollywood’s Hans Zimmer. And it shows.

10. True Detective season 1

While the second season of this HBO series failed to impress many, season one of True Detective was an absolute stunner, including its opening credits.

