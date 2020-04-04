10 Marathi web series to watch during the lockdown

Samantar to Once A Year, these are the Marathi web-series you can watch during the lockdown. Samantar to Once A Year, these are the Marathi web-series you can watch during the lockdown.

We suggested you the top 10 feel-good Marathi movies you can stream online during the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Today, we are sharing a list of top 10 Marathi web-series you can watch in this period.

1. Samantar (MX Player)

Samantar stars Swwapnil Joshi and is just what we need when we are locked down during the coronavirus outbreak. The web-series was originally made in Marathi and later dubbed in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Directed by Satish Rajwade, Samantar is a thriller based on the book by the same name by Suhas Shirwalkar. It also stars Nitish Bhardwaj and Tejaswini Pandit.

2. High Time (YouTube)

High Time is a six episode dark comedy web-series streaming on YouTube channel Karvanda Nirmitee. The show stars Aashutosh Gokhale, Kshitish Date, Sainath Ganuwad, Shddjarth Mahashabde, Ketaki Narayan and Tanvi Kulkarni. It is a story about four friends who explore their lives and failures together, and yet promise for a better tomorrow which depends on strengthening their friendship and never giving up on each other.

3. Kaale Dhande (ZEE5)

Kaale Dhande is a Marathi comedy web show starring Mahesh Manjrekar, Sanskruti Balgude and Shubhankar Tawde. Surprising bold, this show is a new age comedy. The story revolves around Vicky, a young photographer and how his life changes because of various unforeseen situations. Desperate to put things in order, he gets entangled into further mess. Manjrekar plays a baddie and makes this show a total entertainer.

4. Gondya Ala Re (ZEE5)

Gondya Ala Re is a ZEE5 Marathi Original action drama series directed by Ankur Kakatkar. It features Bhushan Pradhan, Kshitish Date, Shivraj Vaichal, Anand Ingale and Sunil Barve. This series sheds light on the first revolution carried out during India’s freedom struggle, led by the Chapekar brothers.

5. Shala (YouTube)

Shala is a Marathi web-series steaming on YouTube. It is a story of three school friends and how they tackle every day issues that come their way. It is a beautiful coming of age story, which will give you a peek into the lives of students in the interiors on India.

6. Pandu (MXPlayer)

Perfect for the lockdown, this show takes you in the every day life of a cop in the city of Mumbai. It is a comedy, and explores the human side of a police officer. Pandu is not corrupt, neither is he a macho hero, he just wants to bring up his son in the best way possible. Pandu stars Suhas Sirsat and veteran actor Deepak Shirke in lead roles along with Abish Mathew, Trupti Khamkar and Prasad Reddy, it is directed by Anusha Nandkumar and Sarang Sathaye.

7. Safe Journeys (YouTube)

Safe Journeys is a web-series with eight episodes. Each episode showcases different facets of sex related issues. The series is made in an attempt to encourage dialogue on safe sex, pregnancy, sexual abuse and consent among youth. The series stars famous Marathi film and theatre actors like Parna Pethe, Suvrat Joshi, Shivani Rangole, Akshay Tanksale, Ruturaj Shinde, Dipti Kachare and Mrinmayee Godbole.

8. Moving Out (YouTube)

This is a story of a fierce and rebellious independent woman who moves out of her parents’ house to explore life, standing on her own feet. The show talks about casual sexism, and the kind of inequality that women face on daily basis. Rewa, the central character of the show wants to break out, fight back and live life on her on terms. Moving Out stars Abhidnya Bhave and Dr. Nikhil Rajeshirke and is streaming on YouTube channel Reverb Katta.

9. Ani Kay Hava (MXPlayer)

Written and directed by Murramba fame Varun Narvekar, Ani Kay Hava, starring Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat, Ani Kay Hava is a happy slice of life love story of a married middle class couple based in Pune. Stretched into two seasons, the show is about how the two love each other and dream together and yet have rollercoaster emotional moments.

10. Once A Year (MXPlayer)

A sweet and soft romantic comedy, Once A Year stars filmmaker Nipun Dharmadhikari and Mrinmayee Godbole, and is directed by Mandar Kurundar. The show takes you through how two very different people meet, become friends, find their differences attractive and fall in love, and then how their relationship hits rock bottom. The beautiful thing about this show, what we thought, was the intellectual exchange of dialogue between the two characters and how their story is shown from the time they were 18-year-olds to 24-year-olds, at some point you feel like you are living their lives, and that’s a great way to grip the viewer.

