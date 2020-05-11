Top 10 Korean movies to watch on Netflix

Here is a list of ten Korean movies you can stream on Netflix during the lockdown. Here is a list of ten Korean movies you can stream on Netflix during the lockdown.

Korean movies boast of original, mind-bending and imaginative plots that are sure to engage you. For your entertainment, we have curated a list of ten movies from different genres that are available for streaming on Netflix.

1) Train to Busan

Train to Busan is definitely one of the most popular films to come out of Korea, and it is easy to see why. The zombie-horror film will keep you at the edge of your seat the entire time. The movie is set on a train where the passengers, especially a father-daughter duo, are trying to survive a zombie attack till they get to their destination in Busan.

2) Tune In for Love

Released last year, Tune in for Love is a slow-burning romantic-drama that traces the journey of the protagonists over a decade. Even though the pace is slow, the movie evokes a sense of nostalgia and also has a beautiful soundtrack. Fair warning: you are bound to shed some tears.

3) Psychokinesis

Helmed by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, Psychokinesis focuses on a father-daughter relationship but with some superhero elements. When an ordinary bank security guard accidentally gets some supernatural powers, he decides to help his estranged daughter, who is at the risk of losing her livelihood to a construction company controlled by the mafia. Touted as South Korea’s first-ever superhero film, Psychokinesis shows us that you don’t need flashy suits or otherworldly plots to make a successful superhero movie. Don’t miss this.

4) Lucid Dream

Lucid Dream is along the same lines as Christopher Nolan’s Inception. The premise is described thus, “after searching for his abducted son for three years, a devastated father attempts to track down his missing child through lucid dreams.” The movie’s plot is complex and loaded with action, sci-fi, drama. But don’t worry, it’s also excessively fun. Be sure to pay attention to all the details when you watch the film.

5) Seoul Searching

This coming-of-age film revolves around a group of expatriate Korean teens who visit Seoul for a government-funded camp to learn about their culture. Set in the 80s, Seoul Searching addresses issues like race and identity in a comic but hard-hitting manner.

6) Forgotten

Another movie that requires your full attention, Forgotten is a mystery-thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seats throughout its 109 minutes run. The film follows Jin Seok who witnesses his brother’s kidnapping. Although the brother returns after 19 days with no memory, Jin Seok starts to realise that his entire family is acting strange, which leads him to seek the truth. It’s a very dark and tragic movie, but the plot twist is guaranteed to blow your mind. I highly recommend it.

7) The Drug King

Starring Song Kang-Ho of Parasite fame, The Drug King is based on the true story of a lowly narcotics dealer, Lee Doo-sam, and his rise to the top of the Japanese narcotics trade. The movie boasts of excellent performances by its star cast which includes Bae Doo-na, Jo Jung-suk and Lee Sung-min.

8) Steel Rain

Based on the web-toon of the same name, Steel Rain is the perfect film to watch if you are an action fan. Set in the near future, a North Korean agent along with the country’s leader escape to the south after a military coup. With the possibility of nuclear war looming large, the agent reluctantly joins hands with a South Korean national security officer to stop the catastrophe. Despite all its serious themes, Steel Rain is equally funny so make sure you watch it.

9) The Host

Directed by Oscar-winner Bong Joon-Ho, The Host has been called the “defining monster movie of the 21st century” by several critics. Consistent with director Bong’s films, it is impossible to put the movie into a genre. It is a monster movie that is equal parts horror, political satire, comedy and melodrama.

10) The President’s Barber

Released in 2004, The President’s Barber follows the South Korean President’s personal hairdresser (played by Song Kang-Ho), and the various events of history seen through the eyes of Kang-Ho and his lower-middle-class family.

