Top 10 Indian web series and TV shows as per IMDb: Scam 1992, Aspirants, Pitchers

Living in the digital age, there is no dearth of content to watch online, and yet we find ourselves struggling to decide what to watch almost on a daily basis. To ease your problems, we sat down and went through the list of IMDb’s top rated TV shows and web series from all across the world and picked out the Indian content that is sure to leave you entertained.

The top 10 shows listed here have been picked out from IMDb’s Top 250 TV list generated by the website, based on user ratings. The shows from top to bottom appear on the website in the same order but have different global rankings that keep changing from time to time.

Here are the top 10 Indian shows as per IMDb:

1. Scam 1992

Created by Hansal Mehta, Scam 1992 starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role was one of the best series to have released in 2020. On IMDb’s list of best TV shows/web series from all across the world, this is the Indian series that has the topmost ranking. Scam 1992, based on the life of stock broker Harshad Mehta, the show received critical acclaim for its performances, tight story and ability to explain the stock market jargon effectively.

2. Aspirants

This TVF show released in 2021 on YouTube and gained a large following with its five episodes. Starring Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, and others in significant roles, Aspirants follows candidates who are preparing for their UPSC exams, which are said to be one of the toughest entrance examinations all over the world. The series released in a weekly pattern on YouTube, which contributed to its large following as the viewers did not need to subscribe to an OTT platform.

3. Pitchers

Pitchers released back in 2015 and has continued to be one of the fan favourites over the last seven years. Pitchers was one of the early shows in the India that started the revolution of India’s digital content journey. The show followed a group of entrepreneurs who are trying to get their start-up off the ground. The show had its original run on YouTube but is now available on SonyLIV and TVF Play.

4. Kota Factory

Another TVF series, Kota Factory streamed on YouTube in 2019 and followed the coaching culture that’s prevalent in the city of Kota, Rajasthan. Starring Jitendra Kumar and Mayur More, Kota Factory struck a chord with the audience because of its relatable characters and a calming visual aesthetic. The five episodes of the series have over 130 million views on YouTube collectively.

5. Gullak

Streaming on Sony LIV, Gullak follows the story of a middle class Indian family that’s dealing with its day-to-day issues. The first season of the show was applauded for its understanding of the characters it portrayed and so, the show was renewed for a second season as well. The second season released earlier in 2021.

6. Ramayan

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan first aired in 1987. (Express Archive) Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan first aired in 1987. (Express Archive)

While the show was first broadcast in 1987, one can imagine that it got a boost in its IMDb rating after the show was broadcast for the umpteenth time during the 2020 lockdown. Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is often seen as the benchmark for mythological television and the actors who played the lead roles here are still remembered.

7. Mahabharat

Mahabharat originally aired in 1988 on Doordarshan (Photo: Pankaj Dheer/Instagram) Mahabharat originally aired in 1988 on Doordarshan (Photo: Pankaj Dheer/Instagram)

Another one from the old days, BR Chopra’s Mahabharat continues to be one of the best iterations of the epic, that has been translated on television several times. The story of Mahabharat is spread through generations and is considered one of the most well-crafted stories from the Indian epics. Like Ramayan, Mahabharat was also aired again during the 2020 lockdown.

8. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai enjoys a cult status in Indian television space. (Photo: Disney+ Hotstar) Sarabhai vs Sarabhai enjoys a cult status in Indian television space. (Photo: Disney+ Hotstar)

This comedy series first aired on television in the early 2000s and while the show wasn’t a runaway hit, it amassed a crazy fan following in the later years. The characters of the show contributed heavily to the Indian contemporary pop culture and the show has set a benchmark for comedy in the Indian television space. The show was renewed for a second season for Hotstar but it did not generate the same kind of response as its original run.

9. Yeh Meri Family

Set in the 90s, Yeh Meri Family follows a middle class family – parents and three kids, as they are all collectively trying to get through their summer vacations. The series is narrated from the point of view of a 12-year-old, the middle child. Starring Mona Singh, Akarsh Khurana, the show streamed in 2018 on YouTube and TVF Play and while there were talks of a second season, nothing has been confirmed so far. The show is now available on TVF Play.

10. Panchayat

The Prime Video series stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead role and follows his journey as he tries to make peace in a world that’s almost alien to him while working in a government job. The show also stars Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in significant roles. The show was a runaway hit as it released in 2020.

Binge away!